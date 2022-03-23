Fleeing driver rams 3 Sammamish police vehicles

Deputies arrested a driver whom they say rammed three Sammamish police vehicles while trying to flee.

On Monday at 3:27 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a car prowl that had just happened in Sammamish.

The driver, who fled in a stolen car, was seen by a Sammamish deputy, who followed the man from a distance to avoid being seen.

The deputy notified dispatchers of his location, and they notified surrounding police agencies.

When the driver pulled into an apartment complex, deputies turned on their emergency lights.

The man then rammed three Sammamish police vehicles and several cars in the parking lot, according to a post on the King County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Eventually, the driver and his passenger, who had several arrest warrants, were detained and booked into jail.

Police are recommending numerous felony charges to be filed against the driver.

The city of Sammamish contracts King County sheriff’s deputies for its police department.

