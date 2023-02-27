Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

2
Ayenat Mersie
·3 min read

By Ayenat Mersie

DADAAB, Kenya (Reuters) - When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya.

Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

Instead, the young mother found barren land, overcrowding and scant resources at Dadaab, one of the world's largest refugee camps and home to 300,000 people.

In a ward for severely malnourished children, Ismael said her baby's condition had not improved since arriving at Dadaab. Severe malnourishment had made the baby's head swell with liquid - a common effect of malnutrition in children.

"There hasn't been improvement," Ismael said, cradling the infant.

After five consecutive failed rainy seasons, parts of Somalia are on the verge of famine and the rest of the country is faring little better. In the past two years, the drought has displaced one million Somalis and about 100,000 have fled to Kenya, according to the United Nations.

At Dadaab alone, at least 6,000 Somalis fleeing hunger have arrived at the camp since the start of the year, U.N. data shows, but aid workers say the number not yet registered in the U.N. system is up to five times that number.

Those who flee often find little relief in neighbouring countries which have also been hit by the Horn of Africa's worst drought in more than four decades and are groaning under the strain of an influx of new refugees.

"The new arrivals bring a scarcity to the already little resources that are available for the population here," said Dr. Marvin Ngao, the top medical official for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an aid group that runs health facilities in Dadaab.

OVERCROWDING

Dadaab is a vast, dusty expanse of shops, bustling streets and makeshift houses built from white United Nations tarps. Somalis started arriving here in 1991 when their country descended into civil war.

When refugees first arrive, many depend on extended family networks within the camp to share their limited rations since it can take weeks or months to start receiving their own.

This, combined with rising food prices and poor farming and herding conditions due to the drought, means long-term camp residents are also vulnerable to hunger. In the past year, 32 children have died of malnutrition in the section of the camp run by the IRC, Ngao said.

Aid agencies are struggling to keep up. The U.N. refugee agency said it has received only about half of the $11.1 million it needs for its work in northern Kenya.

The overcrowding is also driving the spread of communicable diseases like cholera. There have been hundreds of cases since October, according to the IRC.

Nevertheless, hundreds of Somalis continue to arrive in Dadaab each day. The U.N. says there could be about 90,000 new arrivals by year-end.

Dahir Suleiman Ali, a 68-year-old farmer, had been resisting pressure from his extended family to leave Somalia for the past two years, but he had little choice when the local river dried up late last year.

"This was the worst drought I have ever seen," he said.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Aaron Ross and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Special Counsel turns up the heat on Trump's inner circle

    Special Counsel Jack Smith is turning up the heat, trying to force testimonies from Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has said he'll fight the subpoena but how much legal merit does he have?

  • Historic Black church in Oakland recongregates at Jewish temple following fire

    The First African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted its first service Sunday after a three-alarm fire destroyed its building one week ago. Da Lin reports. (2-26-23)

  • Italy seeks alliance with France and Germany to tame EU car emissions laws

    Italy wants to team up with France and Germany to "influence" and slow the pace of European Union laws on cutting car and truck emissions, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Saturday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has already come out strongly against the bloc's decision to outlaw the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, with one minister calling the forced switch to electric "suicide" and a "gift" to Chinese industry. Speaking to the TGcom news channel, Urso called on the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, to take a "pragmatic, concrete, non-ideological" approach to climate change laws, and said he wanted to build "an alliance" with Paris and Berlin to soften their cost for industry and consumers.

  • Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

    Mexico is undergoing a fevered competition among states to win a potential Tesla facility in jostling reminiscent of what happens among U.S. cities and states vying to win investments from tech companies. Mexican governors have gone to loopy extremes, like putting up billboards, creating special car lanes or creating mock-ups of Tesla ads for their states. Nothing is announced, and the frenzy is based mainly on Mexican officials saying Tesla boss Elon Musk will have an upcoming phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

  • Is It Time for a Move? Monthly Housing Payments Dropped the Most in These Top Cities

    Now, to be clear: Housing prices and interest rates remain challenging in most markets. Where monthly mortgage payments are dropping fastest tends to be in areas where they rose most dramatically. Here, we're going to look at where the housing market appears to be coming back to Earth and examine why it's happening.

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $40,000 (or More)

    National Beverage also had pricing power that was an outgrowth of its strong customer loyalty and its focus on innovative products. Despite a flood of competition into the sparkling water, juices, and energy drink markets, National Beverage nearly doubled its annual sales, and in 2022 crossed the $1.1 billion mark. Holding its own against these larger rivals has allowed National Beverage to deliver market-beating returns to patient shareholders.

  • Guardians fall to San Antonio in home opener, drop to 0-2

    Orlando returns to action March 5 at Arlington.

  • Should Investors Care About Starbucks' New Product launch?

    Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) continues its rebound from pandemic closures, and all signs point to more growth ahead for the global coffee purveyor. Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has been a master at this. After he dangled a teaser in the first-quarter conference call at the beginning of the month, telling listeners that he "discovered an enduring, transformative new category and platform for the company, unlike anything [he] had ever experienced," Starbucks dropped the product launch this past week.

  • Shopify Had Mixed News for Investors

    And that's just the tip of the iceberg as these investors look at the latest quarterly reports from lots of companies.

  • Contaminated waste shipments from East Palestine derailment to resume

    Shipment of contaminated waste from East Palestine will resume Monday to two approved sites in Ohio, according to federal environmental authorities.

  • Kyle Busch gets 1st RCR victory in Fontana's NASCAR farewell

    Kyle Busch still smiles at the memory of getting thrown out of California Speedway during his first competitive trip here in 2001. The 16-year-old upstart dominated a NASCAR Truck Series practice, only to be told he couldn't run in a race sponsored by Marlboro because he was too young to smoke. “That was my ‘Welcome to NASCAR’ moment and my ‘Welcome to California Speedway’ moment,” Busch said.

  • G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

    The meeting hosted by India issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes

    "Electricity restrictions will not be introduced, provided there are no strikes by the Russian Federation on infrastructure facilities," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in remarks posted on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform. After multiple battlefield setbacks and scaling down its troop operation to Ukraine's east and south, Russia in October began bombing the country's energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heat for days on end.

  • Gas and air suspended at some hospitals for expecting mothers

    Expecting mothers will find it harder to get pain-relieving gas as hospitals suspend its use out of concerns for the safety of midwives.

  • Thousands protest in Portugal over cost-of-living crisis

    Thousands took to Lisbon's streets on Saturday to demand better living conditions at a time high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet. Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,054.60) per month last year. House prices in Portugal rose 18.7% in 2022, the biggest increase in three decades, and rents have also increased significantly in part due to a speculative property bubble.

  • Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestVladimir Putin said NATO arms supplies to Ukraine make the alliance a “participant” in the conflict. It’s not a new thought, but one Russia’s president h

  • Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrades to users with unsupported PCs

    Earlier this week, Windows 10 mistakenly prompted some users to upgrade to Windows 11, despite the fact their computers did not meet the operating system’s minimum requirements.

  • All-Black college swim team makes history

    Coach Nicholas Askew led the men's Howard University swimming and diving team to its first conference championship.

  • Biden announces new sanctions on Russia, thousands of animals have died in the wake of the toxic Ohio train derailment

    More sanctions against Russia, thousands of animals have died in the wake of the toxic Ohio train derailment and millions of men are leaving the workforce.

  • Black History Month should serve as a reminder to all Americans | Opinion

    “Today’s challenge for all Americans is how to move forward with redressing the injustices of its slave legacy.” | Guest Opinion