Fleeing fugitive drags cop with truck and sends him tumbling onto road, GA video shows

A fugitive fleeing a traffic stop in a pickup truck dragged a police officer for a short time before sending the officer tumbling onto the road, dashboard camera footage from a Georgia police department shows.

Officers with the Barnesville Police Department pulled a man over on Feb. 25 and found he had warrants for his arrest out of a different county, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

As an officer tried to detain him, the man, who was standing next to his vehicle, jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, footage released by the police department shows.

The officer was dragged a short distance before breaking free and rolling onto the pavement, the video shows.

The officer had minor injuries, according to the police department.

Police later found the man and arrested him. He is charged with multiple counts, including attempting to elude police, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to jail records. His bond has not been set.

Barnesville is about 55 miles south of Atlanta.

Driver traps cop in vehicle, speeds toward pole before cop grabs wheel, Florida police say

Worker dragged to his death by ATV while cleaning Super Bowl stadium, Arizona cops say

Helpless woman was dragged by vehicle along neighborhood street, Louisiana cops say