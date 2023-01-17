Fleeing Gainesville man rams patrol car on Hall highway

Jan. 17—A Gainesville man drove in reverse Monday, Jan. 16, on two Hall County highways then rammed a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy trying to stop him, according to authorities.

Joey Patrick Dunagan, 45, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and attempting to elude among other charges.

A Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Dunagan driving erratically in a Honda Accord EX around 3 p.m. Monday on Wild Smith Road. After the deputy turned on his patrol lights to pull over Dunagan, the Gainesville man sped away through back roads to Cleveland Highway then Highway 52, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Williams said the deputy followed Dunagan and called for backup.

Dunagan eventually reached the intersection of Highway 52 and Mount Vernon Road, where he slammed on the brakes and went into reverse on both roads until he hit a concrete wall.

A second deputy responding to the call tried to block Dunagan's vehicle, but Dunagan "put his vehicle in drive and slammed into the second deputy's patrol vehicle," Williams said.

Dunagan's car hit the patrol car's driver's side door, but neither person was injured, Williams said. Williams said she did not know how fast Dunagan was going but believes it to be a relatively lower speed.

Dunagan was then arrested and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

He also faces charges of speeding, felony possession of marijuana, aggressive driving, reckless driving and other traffic-related offenses.