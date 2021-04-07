Fleeing hit-run suspect returned to Pennsylvania

Apr. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A New York man who fled to North Carolina after causing a hit-and-run crash that cost a local woman her leg has been extradited to Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Unique Levon Jones, 29, was arraigned Tuesday night before Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr., who denied bail after deeming him a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Jones is facing aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges in the Feb. 10 crash that severely injured Angela Velazquez, 38, resulting in her right leg being amputated below the knee.

Her family said Velazquez, of Kingston, was on her way to get a money order to pay her rent when she was hit.

Police said Jones was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over in the Heights section for being operated illegally. During the stop, Jones jumped into the driver's seat and stole the car, police said.

Officers initiated a chase, but Jones lost them in the Heights, police said. A female passenger who was in the car when it was stolen jumped out of the moving vehicle in the area of South Sherman and East Northampton streets, police said.

Minutes later, police spotted the car at Pennsylvania Avenue and East Northampton Street.

As an officer turned around, he witnessed Jones running a red light and hitting Velazquez as she crossed the street, police said.

Officers immediately stopped to attend to Velazquez, applying pressure and tourniquets to her injured leg as they waited for medics to arrive, police said.

Jones fled the scene and was captured in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals last month.

Police charged Jones with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, theft, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing the scene of a crash, simple assault, criminal trespassing, fleeing police and other offenses.

He is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 22.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058