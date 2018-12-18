Fleeing home alone: the migrant children blocked at Mexican border

Most come from some of the most dangerous countries in the hemisphere but the journey north exposes them to new risks

For years, Dora waited impatiently to turn 15, the age her mother had agreed she would be old enough to leave their home in El Salvador – where she suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her grandfather – and head to the US, in search of a new life.

Her goal was to join two older sisters who had resettled in Los Angeles after fleeing the same abuse five years ago.

But even after her birthday in May, Dora did not feel ready to brave the hazardous 5,000km journey, until local news reported that a caravan of migrants was heading north – and she decided to set out with a friend of her mother and her two small children.

“Seeing them leave together … that gave me hope and gave me the courage to finally leave,” said Dora, who is now living at a children’s shelter in Tijuana, on the border with California.

This year, more than 49,000 unaccompanied children have been apprehended at the US border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Jakelin Caal, the seven-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in US custody this month was with her father, but the group they were traveling in included some 50 children who were traveling alone.

Most unaccompanied minors come from some of the most dangerous countries in the hemisphere – El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala – but the journey north exposes them to new risks: migrants are often targeted for rape, murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Those who survive the journey are not out of danger: bureaucratic hurdles can delay them from pleading their case to US officials – or even prevent them from seeking asylum altogether. Meanwhile, they are forced to wait in border cities that have become battlefields in Mexico’s raging drug war.

On Monday night, US border patrol blocked 15 Honduran migrants, including eight unaccompanied children, from seeking asylum at the Otay Mesa port of entry north of Tijuana despite two members of Congress traveling with the group. After four hours, the unaccompanied children were let in while the rest waited to plead their case.

As part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration, the US government has put a limit on the number of people who can apply for asylum each day, a practice known as “metering”. Meanwhile, the Mexican government routinely diverts unaccompanied children into the foster care system or simply deports them – regardless of the dangers they face at home.

“It is a timebomb of tensions and vulnerabilities,” said Michelle Brané, the director of the migrant rights and justice program at the Women’s Refugee Commission.

Brané, who recently visited Tijuana, said metering was creating an especially dangerous situation for children who remain exposed to violence and gang recruitment while they wait to apply for asylum.

At some ports of entry, metering has been in place for more than two years, but in the past six months, it has become the standard across the US-Mexico border, according to a report released this month by three research institutes.

Nowhere is the precarious situation for unaccompanied children more visible than in Tijuana, which has been overwhelmed by thousands of asylum seekers in the final months of 2018.

According to an unofficial list of asylum seekers, some 5,000 people are currently waiting to present their claim, with an average waiting time of 12 weeks, according to the report by the Robert Strauss Center’s Mexico Security Initiative, UC San Diego’s Center for US-Mexican Studies and the Migration Policy Centre.