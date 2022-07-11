Fleeing homicide suspect crashed into building, shot by police multiple times in Lake County

Fleeing homicide suspect crashed into building, shot by police multiple times in Lake County
Adam Poulisse
·1 min read

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Mount Dora.

The police department said officers shot a suspect several times at 9th Avenue and Donnelly Street, but the person hasn’t been identified.

Volusia County officials confirmed the subject in the vehicle was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lake County. Officials in Volusia County said the truck was connected to a search of a house in Deltona.

Officials said the suspect is part of a national BOLO.

Officers had chased that suspect through the city before a crash happened into a building. The person shot was taken to the hospital.

See a map of the scene below:


