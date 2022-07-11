Fleeing homicide suspect crashed into building, shot by police multiple times in Lake County

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Mount Dora.

The police department said officers shot a suspect several times at 9th Avenue and Donnelly Street, but the person hasn’t been identified.

Volusia County officials confirmed the subject in the vehicle was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lake County. Officials in Volusia County said the truck was connected to a search of a house in Deltona.

*UPDATE*



Late this afternoon, the subject in this vehicle fled from law enforcement, crashed and was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lake County. Please stand by for more information. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 11, 2022

Officials said the suspect is part of a national BOLO.

READ: Deputies looking for person who fled through multiple counties in truck

Officers had chased that suspect through the city before a crash happened into a building. The person shot was taken to the hospital.

READ: Florida’s red flag law: Is it making a difference?

This is a developing story and Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.