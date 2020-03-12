Fleeing Maduro, Venezuelans find nightmare in Trump's jails

In this Feb. 28, 2020 photo, Venezuelan Kamal Morales discusses the plight of his Venezuelan boyfriend Gustavo Acosta during an interview in New York. Morales' boyfriend has spent the past year moving around U.S. immigrant detention centers in the deep south after they crossed the Mexico-U.S. border together to apply for asylum. Morales’ own asylum request was rejected and he was ordered deported, but is currently living in New York while on parole. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MIAMI (AP) — When Jose Ramon Zambrano and his pregnant wife crossed the Rio Grande to apply for asylum in the U.S., they were looking for a fresh start far away from a certain arrest in his native Venezuela, where his mother is a prominent government opponent.

Instead, he spent six months locked up in Texas, separated from a newborn son.

“Crossing the border in search of protection isn’t a crime,” Zambrano said from a detention center near Houston. “We do it because we need to.”

Zambrano is one of hundreds of Venezuelans fleeing the socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro and showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border in larger numbers in recent months, only to encounter President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies.

But unlike even larger waves of migrants from Mexico and Central America, the Venezuelans at the border have put the Trump administration in a tight spot.

Most of them have been jailed for extended periods or sent back to Mexico to languish in dangerous border towns while awaiting their immigration cases in the U.S., despite proclamations from the Trump administration that it supports people escaping brutal conditions under Maduro.

While Trump has been leading the campaign to oust Maduro — praising opposition leader Juan Guaidó as a “very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans” as his guest at the State of the Union address — critics say he’s done little to shield Venezuelans from his immigration policies.

Specifically, he’s rejected calls by Democrats and even some Republican allies like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to grant humanitarian protections to those escaping political and economic turmoil.

“Venezuelans come to the US seeking security, and although many find it, others encounter a new nightmare and are met with detention,” said Julio Henriquez, a Boston-based immigration lawyer from Venezuela who handles asylum cases for his compatriots. “It’s a very different narrative than the one about Trump’s support for the victims of Maduro.”

Nationwide some 850 Venezuelans remain behind bars, held in detention centers as the Trump administration has no way of handing them over to the heavily-sanctioned socialist government of Maduro, which it no longer recognizes. More than 2,000 were returned across the border as part of the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” program.

The number of Venezuelans entering the U.S. is rising as part of a mass wave that has seen almost 5 million leave the oil rich-nation, the bulk to neighboring Latin American countries. Although many are fleeing economic chaos, not political persecution, the United Nations has urged countries to grant them refugee status.

In the past year, Venezuelans have made up 30% of all 82,807 asylum claims by people entering the U.S. Arrests of Venezuelans for entering the country illegally on the Mexican border spiked to 2,202 during the 2019 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up from 62 during the previous 12-month period, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Venezuelans are also among the nationalities with the highest number of people who overstay their visas.

The issue has become a political hot potato for Guaidó as well.

Critics say Guaidó, whom Trump recognizes as Venezuela’s rightful leader, is covering for the U.S. president so as not to risk valuable political support in his sputtering, year-old campaign against Maduro. They point out that Guaidó didn’t publicly raise the issue in his recent week-long trip to the U.S.

“The job of a government is to take care of its citizens, not make political favors,” said Edinson Calderon, a LGBTQ immigrant activist in New York who fled Venezuela in 2015 after being tortured by security forces who brutally quashed anti-government protests.

Like most migrants, Calderon was at first an enthusiastic supporter of Guaidó, hoping the young lawmaker could pave the way for him to return home and be reunited with his mother, whom he hasn’t seen in five years.

But he’s since turned into a fierce critic, appearing on the talk show of Patricia Poleo, a journalist popular with hardliner exiles in Miami, to denounce what he considers Guaido’s neglect of detainees, some of whom have been held for 18 months.

Among the more than 208 detainees cases he’s documented is that of a 65-year-old pizza parlor owner who received death threats after feeding pro-government vigilantes. He's also found five inmates who are HIV positive and complained of not receiving proper medical treatment.