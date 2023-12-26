Fleeing motorcyclist facing three felony counts

Dec. 26—A man reported to be trespassing Friday at a Wal-Mart store in Joplin is facing three felony charges and other counts for allegedly trying to flee police on a motorcycle.

Zachary L. Simonds, 39, of Joplin, was taken into custody near 13th Street and Range Line Road when the motorcycle he was attempting to flee on bumped into a pursuing patrol car, according to police Capt. William Davis.

Davis said police had received a report from the Wal-Mart on Range Line that Simonds had entered the business despite having been banned from the store for a previous incident. He said Simonds fled on a motorcycle before crashing into the police car.

Simonds was charged with felony counts of resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and leaving the scene of an accident. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving while revoked and having no insurance, according to police.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.