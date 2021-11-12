Fleeing murder suspect caught by anti-violence group and bystanders, Minnesota cops say

Members of an anti-violence group and Salvation Army volunteers helped detain a man accused of shooting and killing a bystander as the man tried to flee the scene of a car accident, according to Minneapolis police and media outlets.

One driver tried to flee after a car accident on Friday, Nov. 12, and as a bystander chased him on foot, the fleeing man shot him with a handgun, Minneapolis police said in a news release.

The man then continued running, and according to Fox9, headed to a nearby Cubs Foods, a local grocery store. He then tried to carjack a vehicle from a woman leaving a parking lot, but she resisted and the man fell, police said.

That was when bystanders — including members of the nonprofit community anti-violence group We Push for Peace, whose members have been hired by local grocery stores instead of security — detained the suspect until officers arrived, the release said.

According to Fox9, Salvation Army members who were participating in the Red Kettle Campaign also helped stop the suspect until police arrived.

The bystander who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release. The name of the man who died has not been released.

The occupants of the other car, a 21-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting suspect was arrested and will be booked on a charge of probable cause murder, police said. He was first taken to a hospital for observation “related to a prior medical condition,” the release said.

Police said that preliminary information indicates the shooting suspect, who was not identified, was in the city to either buy or sell drugs.

