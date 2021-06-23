Fleeing police leads to three indictments

Jun. 23—Refusing to stop for police and engaging in high speed chases resulted in the indictments of three people last week.

—Lisa Renee Baker, 39, of Fourth Street in Corbin, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants on Jan. 10. Baker, who lists aliases of Lisa Renee Higgins, Lisa Renee Garland and Lisa Renee Engle, allegedly threatened a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy on Jan. 10 while holding a tire iron in her hand and trying to avoid being taken into custody. She is also charged with fighting with a man at the scene by hitting him during an altercation.

—Dakota William Smith, 24, of Old Richmond Road in London, faces seven charges stemming from an April 22 incident. Smith is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt and operating a vehicle with no registration plate. Smith allegedly refused to stop for police, driving recklessly and endangering another person in the process.

—Daniel Ryan Laws, 39, of Morgan Street in London, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing and evading police, driving on revoked or suspended driver's license, rear license not illuminated and reckless driving from a March 15 incident. Laws not only reportedly attempted to outrun an officer in his vehicle, he also tried to run on foot to avoid being taken into custody. He also had other traffic violations in the process of fleeing police.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.