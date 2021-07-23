Fleeing police results in 18-month jail sentence

Jul. 22—A Putnam County man accused of fleeing police in Cumberland County in a pursuit that ended near Monterey in Putnam County received an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to an information in Cumberland County Criminal Court.

Jonathan Buren Hargis, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest that occurred on June 3. In doing so, he received an 18-month jail sentence and, under state law, is to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Fine and court costs were waived. As per the agreement, Hargis is being given credit for the time spent in jail since his arrest. Other local charges were dropped.

Crossville Police Lt. Jonathan O'Neal attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that fled onto I-40 west and ended without incident in Putnam County.

In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Natasha Reshone Notario-Aguilar, 37, pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of a traffic crash with injuries and received an 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served at 75% and concurrently with a Putnam County probation violation sentence. Fine and court costs were waived but driving privileges were suspended for one year. The charge stems from a wreck on May 21, 2020. Nothing else is known about this case.

—Kenneth Ihle, 75, scheduled to go on trial this week for driving under the influence, pled guilty to the charge and was fined $360, is to pay court costs, serve 48 hours in jail, attend temperance academy by Sept. 24 and loss of driving privileges for one year. The charge stems from a 2018 arrest by a sheriff's deputy.

—John Matthew Mace, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from the August 2020 theft of merchandise from Lowe's. Mace received a two-year sentence to be served as a Range 1 offender at 30%, with credit for 61 days already served in jail. Mace is to pay restitution to Walmart French's, Big Jim's Bonding and Lowe's of more than $1,300 and is banned from contact with any of the victims. The remaining charges were dropped.

—Keith Ray Price, 46, pled guilty to an information charging burglary and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The incident took place on July 25, 2020. He was given credit for 38 days already served in jail.

—Bobby Allen Smith Jr., 56, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth on Feb. 27, 2019, and received a four-year sentence with 90 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Smith is being given credit for time already served and forfeits items seized during the arrest. The charge stems from a search of his residence by sheriff's deputies.

—Jacob Jackson Webb, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary occurring on June 22, and received a one-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender with credit for 21 days already served in jail. The charge stems from the attempted burglary of a Dollar General Store. He is banned from Dollar General stores and is to pay $39.25 restitution.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com