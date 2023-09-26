In fleeing stop, Scranton man left car and toddler behind, police say

Sep. 25—A 39-year-old man abandoned a 3-year-old girl in a car as he tried to run from Scranton and state police on Friday, police said.

Roger Edward Griffin, of 1326 Schlager St., is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 3 on charges of child endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot.

Shortly after 7 p.m., state police pulled over a gold Chevrolet Malibu on the McDade Expressway that weaved in between traffic.

Griffin turned over his identification and documentation for the Chevrolet. A 3-year-old girl Griffin was looking after was fastened into a car seat in the Malibu's rear.

State police asked Griffin to step out of the car. Griffin put the car in drive and sped off.

Griffin left the expressway and merged onto North Main Avenue in West Scranton. He roared along Dorothy Street at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour, authorities said.

Griffin abandoned the Chevrolet — and the toddler in the rear seat — on the 2100 block of Farr Street. He had fled on foot.

Police tracked Griffin to a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found roughly 600 packets commonly used for packing narcotics but did not find drugs.

The Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services took custody of the 3-year-old girl.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.