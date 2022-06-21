Fleeing suspect breaks into Amarillo home, holds 2 women hostage

Two men are facing multiple charges after fleeing authorities, with one of them breaking into an Amarillo home and holding two women hostage on Monday.

At 7:02 p.m., Amarillo police and Potter County deputies came across two suspects fleeing from a stolen truck.

One suspect, identified as 36-year-old Johnny Allen, was armed with a handgun. Allen broke into a residence on the 1900 block of North Adams Street. A second suspect, Jerome Snyder, 40, was located in the area and taken into custody, according to a news release from APD.

The APD Critical Incident Response Team was called out at 7:49 p.m. Officers were aware that there were two women inside the home that Allen had broken into. He wouldn't let the women exit and refused to leave the home, the release states.

Negotiators established contact with Allen and one of the victims.

After several hours, Allen agreed to come out of the residence, but attempted to escape in one of the victims' vehicles through the garage.

SWAT responded by entering the home to stop Allen. The two women were rescued without injury.

Allen was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/public servant, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest.

Snyder was arrested for evading arrest and booked into the Potter County Jail.

During the incident, several residents nearby were asked to leave for their safety.

APD expressed gratitude to the friends, families, and neighbors for their cooperation and patience during the incident.

This APD violent crimes unit continues to investigate.

