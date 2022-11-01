Fleeing suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with police in Davenport

Authorities say a suspect who was fleeing on foot is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers in Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol said shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle, but that the vehicle did not stop.

A brief chase happened until the fleeing vehicle crashed and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Police did not immediately identify the deceased suspect. On Oct. 31, the day after the shooting, the suspect was identified as Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24.

During the foot chase, two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport police officers and one Bettendorf police office discharged their weapons. All six have been placed on Critical Incident Leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Per protocol, the officers' names will not be released prior to being interviewed during the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One person killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Davenport