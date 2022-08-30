Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex

A man fleeing police escaped being tased and dodged a bullet as he ran from officers along Columbia Center Boulevard last week.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit released more details Monday on the confrontation that started in a Circle K parking lot and ended across the street at the Village at Grandridge Apartments in Kennewick.

The investigations unit uses specially-trained officers from Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties to investigate officer-involved shootings.

It’s the first new information since the Aug. 22 confrontation between James Dean West, 35, and Kennewick police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies.

Someone called 911 shortly before 10:30 a.m. to report that West was slumped unconscious at the wheel of his car next to a gas pump at the Circle K.

Kennewick Officer Dylan Markley and Benton County Deputy JP Benitez arrived and managed to wake West up and ask him to step out of the car.

They suspect West was high on fentanyl at the time, according to court documents.

Police gather to investigate a shooting incident at the Circle K at Columbia Center Boulevard and West Deschutes Avenue in Kennewick.

“Mr. West became argumentative with the officers and once he exited, ran north from the Circle K store,” according to the SIU release on Monday.

The officers started chasing West, and Sgt. Kenny Melone fired his taser at him. But police did not say if the taser hit West or shocked him.

During the chase, officers realized West had a semi-automatic pistol in his hand, and then heard a gunshot. He fired a round into the ground, according to court documents.

Deputy Benitez then fired at West, missing him.

The SIU briefing didn’t say if more than one shot was fired.

Last week in court, Deputy Prosecutor Kristin McRoberts said West pointed the gun at his head while officers negotiated with him.

After West surrendered, he was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be checked before he was booked into the Benton County jail about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting as asked to contact Richland Lt. Damon Jansen at 509-942-7353 or email djansen@ci.richland.wa.us, or Franklin County Sgt. Marcus Conner at 509-546-3353 or email mconner@co.franklin.wa.us.

Gun charges

Prosecutors charged West with illegally possessing a gun and being in control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

While he was initially booked for firing the gun, prosecutors did not charge him with it.

West has pleaded innocent to the charges. He remains in the Benton County jail on $200,000 bail.

Judge Joseph Burrowes also ordered him to not use alcohol or drugs and to have an ignition interlock device on his car if he bails out. His trial is set for Oct. 17.

His second appearance in court was less dramatic than when he appeared on the day after the shooting. He stormed out of his initial appearance on the day after the confrontation.

This time he was subdued as he told Burrowes he wasn’t going to be able to bail out.

When he was arrested, West had an warrant from Yakima County on charges of violating a protection order and third-degree malicious mischief.

West has a history of violating protection orders and theft. His most recent convictions were in 2018, when he was sentenced to about a year in prison along with drug treatment.