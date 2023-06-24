Fleeing suspect fires several shots into Springfield home

A suspect vehicle shot into a house and fled the scene in Springfield Saturday overnight.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue at 2:35 a.m. on reports of a shooting, the city’s dispatch confirmed.

A preliminary investigation found that a suspect fired several shots into a home on Chestnut Avenue while remaining the suspect vehicle.

The suspect then drove away and was last seen on North Limestone Street. Dispatchers would not disclose any descriptive information regarding the appearance of the suspect vehicle due to the ongoing investigation.

It is currently unknown if the suspect was located and taken into custody for the shooting.

No one residing at the residence reported injuries. As a result, no medics were called to the scene.

The Springfield Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.