LUNA PIER – The driver of a suspected stolen car who fled from police was eventually located inside a hotel bathroom.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from Washington Township, Ohio, police that their officers were pursuing a vehicle northbound on I-75 for a traffic-related offense, a news release said. The chase continued into Michigan, but the suspect crashed near Erie Road. The driver fled the crash scene on foot and was last seen running into the thick brush line along the east side of the highway.

Sheriff’s deputies converged on the area and set up a perimeter. Sgt. Ryan Sottile began an aerial search with the sheriff’s office's drone while Michigan State Police were called to assist with a K9 search of the area.

Prior to Trooper Jack Taeff arriving on scene with his tracking dog, Deputies Jacob Llewellyn and Samantha Pitzen located the driver hiding in a bathroom at the Pier Inn in Luna Pier.

The 22-year-old suspect, a Redford resident, was transported to a Toledo-area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash as he fled. An 18-year-old passenger from Detroit was immediately detained, but was later released from custody.

It is believed the vehicle the suspect was driving had been recently stolen out of Putnam County, Ohio. Deputy Sheriff Melissa Henderson was working on locating the vehicle owner to confirm the theft.

The suspects’ names are not being released at this time. The case remains under investigation by Henderson as well as Washington Township police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7571.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fleeing suspect found in Luna Pier hotel bathroom