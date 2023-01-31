Fleeing suspects attempt to throw cops off with bogus 911 call, Ramsey County sheriff’s office says

As a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy pursued a driver who wouldn’t stop, a 911 call came in. The caller reported that the car the deputy was following had just been carjacked from a woman and she’d been shot in the incident.

The sheriff’s office later determined it was a bogus call — there hadn’t been a carjacking or a shooting, but someone in the fleeing vehicle thought the call would divert law enforcement to the location of the fake shooting, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The incident began when a deputy saw a speeding car in the area of County Road C and Little Canada Road in Little Canada about 11 p.m. Monday, and the driver wouldn’t pull over. It was later determined the car was stolen from Brooklyn Park.

Another deputy used a squad maneuver to immobilize the car and two men ran from it in the area of County Road F in Arden Hills. They both had guns in their hands, Linders said.

Two vehicles in the area were then carjacked, which deputies believe was the separate work of the two men from the stolen vehicle, Linders said.

There were two women in the fleeing vehicle and deputies took them into custody. Deputies and emergency responders gave medical aid to one of the woman who appeared to be overdosing, Linders said.

The men weren’t under arrest as of Tuesday morning. One of the carjacked vehicles was found unoccupied in Mounds View and the other hadn’t been found.

Related Articles