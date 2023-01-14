Fleeing suspects from Polk cause fatal crash near Poinciana

Suspects fleeing Polk County sheriff deputies in a stolen Range Rover caused a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Poinciana, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident began in Davenport when Polk deputies were called about a large house party, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman. A deputy was trying to disperse the crowd when he came upon the Range Rover. He tried to get them to pull down the window but instead they took off, ramming his cruiser in the process, Horstman said.

The suspects were traveling south on Marigold Avenue near the intersection with Peabody Road just before 2 a.m., said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi. The driver of the Range Rover was trying to pass several vehicles and ran a stop sign at the intersection when it collided with a Honda Civic that was going east on Peabody, PCSO said.

Four suspects ran away after the crash and three were later arrested, Crescenzi said. The driver is still at large, according to Crescenzi.

The driver of the Civic, a 27-year-old Kissimmee man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are, Jarquez Malique Page, 23 and Angel Burgos Rosello, 31, both of North Carolina, and Alaric Shango McFarlane, 20, of Kissimmee. Charges against them are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

