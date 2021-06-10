Fleeing teen drove more than 115 mph, charges say

Jun. 10—The Free Press

ST. PETER — A teen in a stolen Jeep allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase Friday and intentionally rammed into a squad car on Highway 169.

Isaiah Harold Stephaun Holmes, 17, of Brooklyn Park, went over 115 mph during the pursuit Friday afternoon, according to charges filed this week in Nicollet County Juvenile Court.

He is charged with felony fleeing police, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor reckless driving. Cases including felony charges against teens 16 older are public information.

According to the charging complaint:

A state trooper spotted a Jeep that had been stolen from Hennepin County traveling southbound on Highway 169 south of St. Peter and tried to pull it over. The Jeep's driver turned around and fled northbound, passing other motorists on the shoulder and going over 115 mph before two tires were damaged by spikes put down by St. Peter police officers.

Holmes kept going even after a tire exploded and ran a stop sign in St. Peter. When the trooper got in front of him and tried to slow him down, Holmes rammed into the back of the squad car.

Another trooper then was able to force Holmes to a stop north of St. Peter.

There were two passengers in the Jeep. Holmes claimed one of them had stolen the vehicle and forced him to flee by holding a gun to his head.

No gun was found in the passengers' possession or in the Jeep.