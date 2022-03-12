Fleeing vehicle hits Knox County deputy, crashes twice before arrest in Monmouth

GALESBURG — A police chase and ensuing investigation by several law enforcement agencies has lead to the arrest of two men who are being held in the Knox County jail on numerous drug, firearm and traffic violations.

According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, the department was notified Friday of a suspicious incident involving a firearm. The investigation into the complaint resulted in a suspect vehicle fleeing from deputies and violating multiple traffic laws in the process.

While the pursuit was terminated, deputies continued to follow the vehicle at a safe distance and observed the vehicle cross into Warren County and proceed down a dead end road. As the suspect vehicle turned around, a Knox County deputy exited his vehicle to apprehend the suspect. The deputy was struck by the suspect vehicle which continued to flee and was involved in at least two crashes before finally being stopped in Monmouth.

Alan Stanley, 29, Keithsburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding not more than 25 mph over, speeding 35 over, no valid license and other traffic related charges. Charges are also pending for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The injured deputy was treated and released.

The investigation into the incident led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in Paradise Acres, Galesburg. During the search of the residence a rifle was recovered as well as ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Nicholas Becker, 37, Paradise Acres was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID, possession of ammunition without a FOID and possession of meth paraphernalia.

Both Stanley and Becker are being held at the Knox County jail.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Galesburg Police Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Monmouth Police Department, Macomb Police Department and the FBI Task Force.

