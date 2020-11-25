Fleet Up Marketplace Celebrates Used Equipment Milestone

·2 min read

Over 15,000 machines listed; 40 Equipment Dealers Benefit from Growing Marketplace

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronTek Solutions, an industry leader in affordable rental yard software and marketing solutions, announced today that it is listing over 15,000 units of construction equipment on its website, https://fleetupmarketplace.com/. By allowing dealers to easily list their equipment online, Fleet Up Marketplace is currently helping 40 rental yards and construction equipment owners sell their equipment online.

Fleet Up Marketplace - Sells used construction equipment for less.
Fleet Up Marketplace - Sells used construction equipment for less.

With affordable pricing and an uncluttered site, dealers listing on Fleet Up Marketplace are averaging five leads per week from the site's 43,000+ monthly visitors. Dealers are also taking advantage of Fleet Up's Price Estimator that compares their prices against recent auction and retail sales data.

"Over and over again we hear that equipment owners want an alternative to the existing, giant machine marketplaces," founder and CEO Carly Cahlik says. "As 2021 approaches, we continue to build out a platform that allows construction equipment vendors to manage their inventory and find and discover any construction equipment that they might want to buy."

Buyers are taking advantage of a modern platform with search results tailored to their budget and location – not based on how much a dealer is paying to promote their listings. Thanks to IronTek's dedicated equipment sales team, buyers are contacted quickly and guided to help purchase equipment listed on Fleet Up Marketplace.

About Fleet Up Marketplace

Fleet Up Marketplace offers many features to help equipment owners:

  • Follow up with leads easier

  • Price their equipment competitively

  • Make decisions faster by enhancing existing rental software

  • See on/off rent reporting at-a-glance, including machine hours

  • Import and export listings directly from your current rental software, so all your information is in one easy-to-use dashboard

  • Market their equipment on sites like Google Shopping and Bing Shopping

  • Provide shipping and financing for buyers

Equipment owners can list their machines on Fleet Up with just a phone call or email. Their onboarding team will do the work for you, keeping your listings up-to-date. If you are looking to sell your construction equipment, please contact IronTek Solutions at (833) 476-6835 or visit https://ironteksolutions.com/

About IronTek Solutions

IronTek Solutions helps rental yard owners and equipment dealers save time and increase profits through software solutions, marketing services, and traditional equipment services. IronTek is dedicated to providing the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.

Contact: Carly Cahlik, carly.cahlik@ironteksolutions.com, 1.833.IRONTEK (1.833.476.6835)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleet-up-marketplace-celebrates-used-equipment-milestone-301180756.html

SOURCE IronTek Solutions

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Clashes as police clear new Paris migrant camp

    Footage posted online showed police and demonstrators pushing against each other as they moved in to clear the square of migrants' tents, which the police said had been set up without official permission. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday (November 24) he was launching a probe into the clashes, adding that images of the scuffles were "shocking".

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Trump loyalist pushed out of White House now leading a shake-up at the Pentagon

    A controversial former White House official is helping the Trump administration use its waning days to carry out a contentious reorganization that gives the Pentagon’s civilian leadership greater control over U.S. Special Operations Command.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Illinois is experiencing a 'dire' coronavirus situation

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Trump-friendly networks Newsmax and OANN haven't conceded the election yet

    To hear President Trump’s new favorite media outlets tell it, the 2020 election is still not over.

  • Judge files charges against 2 over Lebanon port blast

    A Lebanese prosecutor filed charges Tuesday against current and former customs officials over the massive blast at Beirut’s port in August, including a former customs chief who was reportedly the point man for the militant Hezbollah group at the facility. State prosecutor Ghassan Khoury charged senior customs official Hani Haj Shehadeh and former customs chief in Beirut, Moussa Hazimeh, on Tuesday, according to state-run National News Agency.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. In September a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency.