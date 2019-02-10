Will Fleetwood Corporation Limited’s (ASX:FWD) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

After Fleetwood Corporation Limited’s (ASX:FWD) earnings announcement in June 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 9.8% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of -12%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$12m, we can expect this to reach AU$13m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Fleetwood in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Fleetwood perform in the near future?

The view from 2 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 24% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$12m to the final forecast of AU$26m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of A$0.27 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.20. Margins are currently sitting at 4.6%, which is expected to expand to 7.5% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Fleetwood, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Fleetwood worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Fleetwood is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Fleetwood? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

