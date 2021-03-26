Fleischer: 'Bewildering' Biden had to read answers from script

The Telegraph

Joe Biden said he suggested to Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that they should have a massive infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. The US president, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said he was concerned that Beijing's project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Mr Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.