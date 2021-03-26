Fleischer: 'Bewildering' Biden had to read answers from script
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, says he's 'never seen anything like' President Biden reading answers 'verbatim' from cards during his first solo press conference.
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, says he's 'never seen anything like' President Biden reading answers 'verbatim' from cards during his first solo press conference.
Joe Biden said he suggested to Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that they should have a massive infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. The US president, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said he was concerned that Beijing's project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Mr Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.
The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19
Republicans like Haley have frequently sought to paint Biden as soft on China, even as he's made competing with Beijing a top priority.
A dietitian helps you live mas.
Can't stop, won't stop eating cheese? You're not alone. The post 7 recipes to try if you can never get enough cheese appeared first on In The Know.
Florida’s Senate Democrats on Friday called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate what they called “illegal activity perpetrated by former Sen. Frank Artiles and his co-conspirators” by propping up a sham candidate in an attempt to influence the outcome of a South Florida state Senate race.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday waded into an ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights.
Amazon's big screen Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage is down to almost half its original price as part of a Deal of the Day offer.
Novavax is delaying signing a contract to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union, an EU official involved in the talks told Reuters, as the U.S. biotech company warned it was struggling to source some raw materials. Prolonging the talks might further complicate the EU's vaccination plans as the bloc had planned to sign a deal early this year for at least 100 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with an option for another 100 million. Informally, a Novavax executive had said a slow pace in negotiations was warranted because the company was having production problems, the EU official said.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Conners this Wednesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, slipping to its second-smallest audience yet and a new demo low. Call Your Mother (2.1 mil/0.3) similarly matched its demo low. Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.4 mil/0.6) and American Housewife (2.8 mil/0.5) were steady, […]
Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republicans criticized President Biden's handling of border migration after visiting the Rio Grande on Friday.
Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”
Disneyland is beginning planning efforts with the city to add or renovate retail options, parking and the theme park within the park's bounds.
Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.
A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks
‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’
Follow the latest updates
Two of the Michigan Democrats have joked on social media about the Republican leader’s remark.
State officials are marking the progress at one of its vaccination sites in southeast Baltimore. It's in the heart of a community with mostly Hispanic people who were hit hard by the coronavirus. Touting progress at Sacred Heart Church in Highlandtown, which sits in a community of mostly Hispanic people hit hard by the pandemic.
Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol