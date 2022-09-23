Fleming convicted on murder charge

Sep. 23—ANDERSON — A Madison County jury took 20 minutes of deliberations to find a 17-year-old Anderson resident guilty of murder and attempted armed robbery.

The Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury found De'Torio Fleming guilty of the murder of Andon Oliver in a drug deal transaction in January 2021. The jury also found Fleming should face an enhanced sentence for use of a firearm.

The state's case was presented by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and Deputy Prosecutor Cathy Wilson. Detective Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department was the investigator.

Fleming faces a possible prison sentence of 85 years with sentencing set for Oct. 21 by Judge Mark Dudley. Fleming was represented by Brandon Townsend and John Reeder. Fleming was convicted in connection with the shooting death of Oliver at the Sun Valley Town Homes on Jan. 4, 2021. Fleming turned himself in at the Anderson Police Department two nights after the shooting. Oliver was found in his car at a baseball diamond near Sun Valley Town Homes with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Oliver was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and later pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said Oliver was with her at a party and said he was leaving to go "make a play." She said that meant he was going to sell marijuana, an activity the witness said he was involved with. The witness said they drove to the Fairview apartments (Sun Valley Town Homes), where they met with Fleming, who asked if Oliver was "moving with poles," meaning carrying a handgun.

According to the witness, Oliver said he wasn't carrying a handgun and asked if it was a legitimate sale of marijuana. The witness said Fleming walked to the car where Oliver was weighing the marijuana on a digital scale on his lap. She said she saw Fleming produce a handgun, which he pointed at Oliver and demanded all the marijuana. She heard a gunshot, and Oliver said he had been shot, according to the affidavit. The car Oliver was driving struck a retaining wall, spun over the curb and came to a stop on the adjacent baseball diamond.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.