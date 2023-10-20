Flemington councilman charged with drug dealing stole cash from Democrats, prosecutor says

A Flemington borough councilman, already facing drug charges, has now also been charged with stealing money from his political party.

Malik D. Johnston, also known as Pippin J. Folk, 47, was charged with third-degree theft for allegedly withdrawing $1,000 from the bank account of the Flemington Democratic Club earlier this year, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Johnston allegedly withdrew the money on June 2 from the organization's account at a bank branch in Bridgewater, Robeson said.

At the time of the withdrawal Johnston was a former officer of the organization and did not have either permission or lawful authority to make it and keep the funds, the prosecutor said.

Johnston was charged after a joint investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Flemington Police Department.

Johnston has been indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of cocaine, two counts of third-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If found guilty of those charges, he is facing five to 10 years in state prison.

Johnston, a Democrat serving his first term on the Flemington Borough Council, was arrested in February following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Borough Police Department.

Authorities say that in January and February in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold a half-ounce or more of cocaine and a half-ounce or more of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

Further investigation revealed Johnston was allegedly in possession of a half-ounce or more of cocaine and a half-ounce or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in Flemington.

Johnston, who is not running for reelection, has resisted calls from residents and fellow Democrats on the Borough Council to resign.

