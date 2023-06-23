Flemington councilman indicted on cocaine, meth charges

FLEMINGTON - A borough councilman has been indicted on drug charges that could land him in state prison for five to ten years.

Malik D. Johnston, also known as Pippin J. Folk, 46, has been indicted by a Hunterdon County Jury on two counts of third-degree possession of cocaine, two counts of third-degree possession of methamphetamine, second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession with intent todistribute cocaine, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Second-degree crimes are punishable by prison terms of five to 10 year

The indictment was announced Friday by Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.

Johnston, a Democrat serving his first term on the Flemington Borough Council, was arrested in February following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Borough Police Department.

Authorities say that in January and February in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold one half ounce or more of cocaine and one half-ounce or more of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.

Further investigation revealed. Johnston was allegedly in possession of one half-ounce or more of cocaine and one half-ounce or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in the Borough of Flemington.

Johnston, who is not running for re-election, has resisted calls from residents and fellow Democrats on the Borough Council to resign.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Flemington councilman faces 5-10 years on cocaine, meth charges