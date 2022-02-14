Flemington man charged with aggravated sexual assault on 13-year-old family member

FLEMINGTON - A 19-year-old borough man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The man, whose identity is being withheld by the authorities because the victim is a family member, was arrested on Feb. 9, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.

The victim was 13 years old at the time the incidents occurred over a period of months, according to the prosecutor.

Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree crime that carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence.

The man was also charged with second-degree sexual assault, which carries a minimum five-year prison sentence, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, which has a maximum five-year prison sentence.

The man is being held at the Warren County Jail.

