Flemington man convicted in Manville driveway murder

A 31-year-old Flemington man has been convicted of murder in the July 2022 fatal assault of a Manville man outside of his home.

Samuel C. Coggins was found guilty of murder and bias intimidation Oct. 3 in the death of 50-year-old Augustine Garcia, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Manville police responded around 2:56 p.m. July 14, 2022, to a 911 call reporting an assault outside a North 12th Avenue residence, McDonald said. Arriving officers found Garcia unresponsive with a severe head injury before he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by detectives from the Manville Police Department along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit revealed that Coggins was at the residence to assist Garcia and an unnamed resident with moving, McDonald said. Coggins assaulted Garcia in the driveway, the prosecutor said, leading to his death.

Coggins faces a mandatory life sentence without parole in a maximum-security prison and the possibility of an additional 15 to 30 years when he is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.

