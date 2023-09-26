Flemington man drives on sidewalk, fatally strikes Bedminster pedestrian: police

BEDMINSTER – A township man was killed last weekend when a Flemington man drove off Route 202 and hit the 18-year-old walking on the sidewalk, police said.

Township police responded around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a crash on Route 202 near Elm Street, Bedminster Police Lieutenant Thomas Polito said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 35-year-old Flemington man driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima westbound on Route 202 left his lane, crossed the double yellow line, went off the roadway and struck the pedestrian walking on the sidewalk, Polito said.

The pedestrian, identified as William Richardson, died at the scene, police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment, Polito said.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedminster Township Police Detective Noah Benson at 908-212-7025.

