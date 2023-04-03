Flemington official facing drug charges skewered: 'If you ever go near my daughter again'

FLEMINGTON – Though Borough Councilman Malik Johnston apologized for any embarrassment to the Council and the borough because of his arrest on multiple drug charges, a few residents continued to call for his resignation.

Johnston did not file to run for reelection to the Borough Council.

Johnston, who has been charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. said at the March 27 Council meeting that he was “deeply sorry” and his attorney had advised him not "to discuss anything to do with the charges."

Johnston, whom authorities said was also known as Pippin Folk, was arrested after an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and the Flemington Police Department.

Johnston is accused of selling methamphetamine and cocaine to an undercover officer in Raritan Township on several occasions between December and February.

Johnston was elected to the Borough Council in 2020 and his term ends this year.

Second-degree crimes are punishable by prison terms of five to 10 years.

Adrienne Fusaro, who served as Johnston's campaign manager, repeated her call for Johnston to resign.

Fusaro said that if he didn't quit, a door-to-door petition drive would begin to ask him to step down.

Fusaro's comments came after another borough resident accused Johnston of trying to sell crystal meth to her daughter.

"I can't legally come up there and punch you in the nose," she said, repeatedly asking Johnston "to look me in the eye."

"If you ever go near my daughter again, I don't know what I will do," added the woman who said she was a recovering addict.

The woman said she wants "to figure out how to get you to resign."

"There is somebody who can sit in that chair and make a difference," she said.

Borough resident Tony Previte also called on Johnston to resign and said he is "overwhelmed" that the Council is "handcuffed" from taking any action to remove him.

"Do what you have to do," he said, adding that the issue will continue to arise at future meetings.

But both Mayor Marcia Karrow and Borough Attorney Christopher Corsini said there was no procedure to remove a council member.

Council President Jeremy Long previously said Johnston should resign and in February, the Council voted to censure Johnston.

