EL PASO, Texas – A flesh-eating bacteria was found on a migrant taken into custody this week in New Mexico.

A man detained with a group of more than 300 immigrants Thursday near Antelope Wells notified an agent while being processed at the Border Patrol’s Lordsburg Station that he had a growing rash on his leg and needed medical attention, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was diagnosed by hospital staff with a flesh-eating bacteria. The man will "require additional and more extensive treatment," officials said.

The group of 306 migrants, mostly from Central American countries, were taken into custody about 12:15 a.m. Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry, officials said.

The group was made up of families and unaccompanied children, the Border Patrol said.

Some of the children were in need of immediate medical assistance and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The majority of the group was taken to the Border Patrol’s Lordsburg Station.

The Border Patrol said this is the 26th group of more than 100 migrants taken into custody since the fiscal year began.

Antelope Wells is the same location where a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, Jakelin Caal Maquin, crossed the border with her father and was detained by Border Patrol before the girl died on Dec. 8 at an El Paso hospital.

Antelope Wells is about a 90-minute drive to the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station, which covers the western New Mexico region.

The Border Patrol has said that smuggling groups transport groups to the border and then tell the migrants to cross and surrender to agents in the desolate desert region.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Flesh-eating bacteria found among latest group of migrants at New Mexico border