FLETC official charged with domestic violence in alleged incident with wife, girlfriend

Feb. 12—Jack Bonner, deputy assistant director of training for U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement at FLETC, was arrested Sunday on one felony charge and four misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting his wife and his girlfriend, according to police.

Bonner was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on Feb. 6 on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor simple battery.

He remains in jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15, according to Glynn County Superior Court.

Officials in the Glynn County Sheriff's Office confirmed ICE employs Bonner. On LinkedIn, Bonner lists his job title as deputy assistant director, Enforcement and Removal Operations Training Division.

County police were called at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 to the residence of a woman listed in the report as Bonner's girlfriend. There police were met by the girlfriend as well as Bonner's wife, the report said.

While the girlfriend attempted to explain the situation to police, the wife interrupted, according to the police report. "'Let's cut to the chase,'" the report quotes the wife as saying. According the report, the wife then told police her husband is "law enforcement and fired his weapon in the home."

According to the report, the girlfriend told police that she and Jack Bonner had been drinking on Jekyll Island that night. He allegedly became intoxicated and confrontational, and the two began arguing when they arrived at her home in the Marshes of Mackay neighborhood off U.S. 17 north of Brunswick. Jack Bonner resides in the home behind her, the woman told police.

Once at the home, Jack Bonner allegedly thew the woman to the floor and began to hit her and remove her clothes, according to the report. When the woman attempted to call the police, the report states Bonner took her phone.

He then pulled a pistol from his waistband, the report states, and fired it toward a piece of furniture. The woman went to her bed, where Bonner allegedly jumped on her and began to choke her and threaten to kill her.

The wife then "came running into the bedroom," the report states.

"Ms. Bonner stated when she came into the room she observed Mr. Bonner with his hands around (the girlfriend's) neck and he was holding a gun to her head," the report reads.

Bonner allegedly lashed out and hit his wife when she attempted to pull him off the girlfriend, the report states. The woman then ran into another room to retrieve a gun, after which Bonner allegedly fled, according to the report.

Bonner was arrested and booked two days later, where he remains until a bond hearing on Tuesday.