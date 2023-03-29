Fletcher apartment complex site under heavy police presence; site of 2022 in-custody death

A Fletcher police officer stands outside an apartment at the Seasons at Cane Creek March 29.

FLETCHER - Police and Henderson County deputies showed up in large numbers at an apartment complex here on March 29.

Earlier in the day they swarmed at Seasons at Cane Creek apartments. By 12:45 p.m., though, the scene was mostly quiet with residents coming and going and only a few police cars still in sight.

A desk worker at the complex declined to comment.

“We are assisting FPD with an incident, any comment on the incident will need to come from Chief Dan Terry at the conclusion of the incident,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Johnny Duncan confirmed in an email.

Terry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on what happened at the complex. This is the site of the in-custody death of Christopher Hensley on June 10, 2022. Hensley was pinned facedown by multiple officers and punched and kneed shortly before dying, as seen in a video taken by a resident of his apartment complex. The state medical examiner classified Hensley’s death a homicide. It has been under investigation by the SBI for nine months.

The Citizen-Times has also requested audio of any 911 calls made from the complex on March 29.

