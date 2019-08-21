Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU): Poised For Long Term Success?

On 30 June 2019, Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 16% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -27%. By 2020, we can expect Fletcher Building’s bottom line to reach NZ$285m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of NZ$246m. Below is a brief commentary around Fletcher Building's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Fletcher Building going to perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 9 analysts covering FBU is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of FBU's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 9.7% based on the most recent earnings level of NZ$246m to the final forecast of NZ$353m by 2022. EPS reaches NZ$0.43 in the final year of forecast compared to the current NZ$0.29 EPS today. In 2022, FBU's profit margin will have expanded from 3.0% to 4.4%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Fletcher Building, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

