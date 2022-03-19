Fletcher man trained as locksmith charged for theft of high-end vehicle

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has filed 21 criminal charges against a man they say has broken into and stolen vehicles. One of the tools that they say he has used, pictured here, is a CK-100 Auto Keys Pro Tool.

ASHEVILLE - A Fletcher man is in the Buncombe County Detention Center and facing a long list of charges for expensive vehicles that law enforcement in two counties say he stole.

William Melvin Reese II, 29, faces charges ranging from possession of stolen motor vehicle to altered tags, according to court records.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Reese had been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle “and numerous other charges related to stolen property and larceny,” making for a total of 21 criminal charges in the county and a secured bond of $219,500 on March 17. Reese was arrested twice previously this year by BCSO, according public information officer, Aaron Sarver.

Reese has been using fob keys, a kit to make them and a CK-100 Auto Keys Pro Tool computer, according to BCSO.

“Through past encounters, I know that (Reese) was trained as a locksmith,” BCSO Detective David Reed wrote in a search warrant for a Jeep, dated March 11. “He has been found with master keys and bump keys in his possession on multiple occasions. These are keys that locksmiths use to access locks. I have also personally recovered a set from (Reese) where the keys contained data cards used to access a vehicle’s key fob code.”

Key Fobs that the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say a man has been using to break into vehicles across WNC.

The March 11 search warrant references an expensive jeep, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, that was stolen from a local BMW dealership and recovered by BCSO with help from Hendersonville Police Department. “This Jeep is a Trackhawk which is the SRT version of the Jeep, and it comes with the Dodge Hellcat engine,” the warrant reads. “The Jeep readily retails for 100,000 dollars or more.”

The search warrant alleges that Reese previously stole other expensive vehicles, such as a $70,000 BMW and a $90,000 boat. He attempted to sell the latter in Georgia, according to the warrant.

Reese was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department on March 11, according to the search warrant. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office served him with warrants for both that county and Buncombe County, according to public information officer, Johnny Duncan.

Reese's charges in Henderson County were for first degree trespass, traffic offense and using a fraudulent license or fictitious tags, Duncan said.

Officers involved in investigations of Reese were unavailable to discuss the arrest or his charges because court cases are upcoming, Sarver said.

Reese waived his right to an attorney for upcoming trials, according to court records.

