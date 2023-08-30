Fletcher man's death after being tasered, punched, restrained by police not a crime: DA

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded that Christopher Hensley's 2022 in-custody death is "best classified as homicide," according to an autopsy report obtained Feb. 3 by the Citizen Times.

Henderson County's district attorney has determined the death of a Fletcher man who was tasered, punched and restrained by police for seven minutes was not a crime, saying drugs in his system, a heart defect and his choice to struggle at length with officers were to blame.

DA Andrew Murray announced the decision not to charge officers Aug. 30, more than a year after Christopher Hensley's June 15, 2022 death.

While a Dec. 6 autopsy concluded physical restraint contributed to Hensley's death and that the fatality was "best classified as a homicide," Murray in his Aug. 30 letter to the State Bureau of Investigation said other factors played more prominent roles.

"Sadly, the decedent died of a heart attack caused by multiple contributing factors. Two of the three factors were within his power to prevent. The decedent ingested potentially lethal amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine by choice, and by choice, he controlled the length and degree of physical exertion he was enduring," the DA said.

"As such, I do not find that any of the officers that were involved in restraining the decedent were criminally responsible for his death by heart attack," he said.

Officers responded last year to a 911 call by Hensley's wife, Teresa Hensley, who said he was acting erratically, appeared to be on drugs and would not let her leave their apartment with her newborn baby.

Bystander video of the incident showed multiple officers piled on top of Hensley in the apartment parking lot. At one point, they began giving him chest compressions. Hensley, 35, died in their custody.

