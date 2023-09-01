Fleur de Flea returning to Waterfront Plaza for outdoor vintage market

TechCrunch

Open banking -- where traditional banks open up their data with APIs to build new financial services for their customers -- has the potential to be one of the payment world's big disruptors: get it to work right, and it could supplant giant networks (and network fees) like Visa's when it comes to taking and making payments wherever you might be. Today, a startup out of Berlin called Ivy, which has built an API to create a "network of networks" for open banking payments globally, is announcing some funding in its bid to make that a reality. Its focus is open banking-based payments, which today are growing in individual markets -- there are more than 400 open banking tech providers in Europe alone -- but are largely limited to domestic transactions made on single currencies.