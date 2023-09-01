Fleur de Flea returning to Waterfront Plaza for outdoor vintage market
August is over, and Amazon stock closed out six straight months in the green.
Climate-fueled disasters have shattered the business model that used to support the property insurance industry, leaving the most vulnerable parts of the country on the brink of becoming uninsurable.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.
The Cleveland Fed president said in a speech Friday that the 3.8% jobless rate was still "low" and inflation "remains too high."
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
Supermarket giant Lidl has issued a recall of Paw Patrol snacks after the website listed on the products' packaging began displaying explicit content unsuitable for children. Lidl, which operates more than 12,000 stores globally, is urging shoppers in the United Kingdom to return the snacks for a full refund. Affected products include Paw Patrol Yummy Bakes and Paw Patrol Mini Biscotti, snacks recommended for children aged two and above.
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Coach Outlet has the biggest savings on the brand's most popular luxury bags. You won't believe the price of this best seller.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz carries into 2024 with a new XRT trim level that includes the turbo engine and some special styling flourishes.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
Speak, an English language learning platform backed by OpenAI's startup investment fund, the OpenAI Startup Fund, today announced that it raised $16 million in a Series B-2 funding round led by angel investor Lachy Groom. The co-founders of Dropbox, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, also participated in Speak's tranche, which brings the startup's total raised to $63 million. CEO Connor Zwick says that it'll be used to support Speak's launch in more markets, including in the U.S. by the end of the year.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Smbhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
Open banking -- where traditional banks open up their data with APIs to build new financial services for their customers -- has the potential to be one of the payment world's big disruptors: get it to work right, and it could supplant giant networks (and network fees) like Visa's when it comes to taking and making payments wherever you might be. Today, a startup out of Berlin called Ivy, which has built an API to create a "network of networks" for open banking payments globally, is announcing some funding in its bid to make that a reality. Its focus is open banking-based payments, which today are growing in individual markets -- there are more than 400 open banking tech providers in Europe alone -- but are largely limited to domestic transactions made on single currencies.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Clearblue launched a new menopause testing product. The "Menopause Stage Indicator" is a first for the company. It will look for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels which are measured to confirm menopause.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
TikTokers react to damaged goods being thrown in the street. The post Woman accuses Vans of throwing bags of torn shoes onto the street in Philadelphia appeared first on In The Know.