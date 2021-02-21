I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

Thomas Pallini
Flying on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have taken two very different approaches to the pandemic.

  • Delta has been blocking middle seats since April 2020 while American never embraced the policy.

  • I took three flights on both airlines in 2021 to see how the two were handling social distancing in the skies.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were the two largest airlines in the US before the pandemic, each generating billions in revenue each year and boasting the largest fleets of any global airline. Both offered similar products with the choice between the two coming down to factors like customer preference, price, and loyalty.

The divide between them widened during the pandemic, however, thanks to one key factor: safety. While Delta blocked middle seats through for most of 2020, American filed its planes to capacity as early as the summer.

I flew on both carriers in June 2020 on my first trip back to the skies since the pandemic began and found Delta to be a far sight better than American, largely because of the former's above and beyond approach to safety. But as we enter a new year in aviation's recovery, I wanted to see just how the two were faring nearly one year since COVID-19 upended aviation.

I took three flights across both airlines on a recent trip, flying from New York to Miami on American and then from Houston, Texas to Los Angeles via Salt Lake City on Delta. The result was surprising, especially as the US continues to see record COVID-19-related deaths and a slow-going vaccine rollout.

Here's which one handled pandemic flying the best in 2021.

My first flight on American took me from New York to Miami on one of the airline's most popular routes. Florida has become a travel hotspot due to lax restrictions and airlines are angling to take advantage.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

When I checked in, I was required to acknowledge that I didn't have any COVID-19 symptoms and I haven't been exposed to nor tested positive for the illness. This is standard practice across all major US airlines now but enforcement has proved tricky.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read more: United banned a Hawaii couple from flying after police said they tested positive for COVID-19 and then boarded a 6-hour flight

Check-in at LaGuardia Airport was filled with social distancing measures including plexiglass partitions at ticket counters and spaced kiosks. The same can be found at airports across American's network as is the airline's new safety standard.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Ticket in hand, I headed to the gate through LaGuardia's newly-renovated Terminal B and arrived at the gate a few minutes before boarding. It was decently crowded and I was expecting a full flight.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Here, there were more plexiglass partitions, social distancing stanchions, and even floor placards to remind folks of social distance and of the new onboard mask requirements.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The digital signage at the gate didn't do much to convey the safety message. Using this signage to promote the airline's safety measures can help flyers feel comfortable that the airline is doing everything they can to keep their customers safe, as it did for me on my first flight back.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American does, however, send a push notification to those with the airline's mobile application saying that the aircraft has been disinfected and reminding passengers to social distance.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via American Airlines

The flight was off to a good start but quickly fell down during boarding.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While an agent was reminding passengers to wear their face coverings at all times, American hasn't changed its boarding procedure to back to front so first class still boards first followed by the first few rows of economy, and so on.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The guiding principle behind back-to-front boarding is that passengers in the back don't have to walk through a crowded aircraft to get to their seats. If you're in basic economy and boarding last, for example, you're still walking through an entire airplane full of people.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The jetway was bare with no social distancing placards. These placards are largely ignored but are, once again, symbols that show the airline is taking additional action to keep travelers safe.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once on the plane, flight attendants welcomed us with a hello but we didn't receive anything in the way of hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

My seat was immaculate and I didn't have any concerns whatsoever that American didn't do a great job in this department.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American has not blocked any seats on its aircraft since June 2020 so I'd almost definitely be seated next to another flyer since this was a full flight on a popular route.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once settled in, both the flight attendants and pilots reminded passengers to wear their face masks as part of the safety brief.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As expected, my row was initially full but I managed to luck out, however, as our middle seat occupant chose to sit closer to his companion and occupied another middle seat instead.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was surprised to see an in-flight service start promptly after takeoff. My last flight on American saw drinks served only on request but on this flight, we were given a snack bag with pretzels, a sanitizing wipe, and a water bottle.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One pet peeve I noticed was that flight attendants were not wearing gloves while doing the service, something that differs on every airline it seems.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

After the service, I walked around the plane and noticed multiple passengers flouting the mask mandate. Some either had the covering under their nose or off entirely.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants on all airlines don't walk the cabin as frequently as they once did since there's no in-flight service and while it reduces passenger interaction, it does make enforcing the mask rule harder as it relies on other passengers speaking up.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American wouldn't reveal how many passengers have been banned for not wearing masks either when asked by Insider in January.

Soon enough, it was time to land in the warm-weather paradise of Miami.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A reminder to social distance during deplaning, however, went unheeded and most flyers defaulted to the norm of standing in the aisle as soon as the seatbelt sign turned off. This is common on any airline, not just American.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A few days later, it was time to test out Delta with two flights from Houston to Los Angeles via Salt Lake City. I had toured Delta's new "care standard" operation at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in October 2020 but now I'd be putting it to the test as a passenger.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: I went behind the scenes at JFK airport to see how Delta is overhauling its airport experience to try to convince flyers air travel is safe

I arrived at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport in the early morning hours to catch the first flight to Salt Lake City on Delta's new Airbus A220-300.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta had completely overhauled the ticketing area more so than other airlines with social distancing floor placards, plexiglass partitions, and mask reminders.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The only disappointing aspect was the check-in kiosks. Some airlines are blocking every other kiosk or placing dividers in between them but Delta opted not to, here in Houston and at other locations.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Houston is a mere outstation for Delta, not a bustling hub like Los Angeles or Salt Lake City, so to see this level of commitment was impressive. The same setup could be found during my tour at JFK Airport.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Then it was off to the gate, which was no less impressive than the check-in with the same setup of plexiglass partitions, social distancing placards, and mask reminders.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before boarding, the gate agent went through how the flight might be different than what most passengers are used to and explained that masks were now required by federal law.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As of mid-January, Delta had banned over 800 passengers for not wearing masks.

Read More: Airlines have banned more than 2,500 passengers for not wearing masks — here are the carriers that have booted the most

We then boarded the aircraft in Delta's new back-to-front procedure with only 10 passengers at a time. First class flyers and elite status holders, however, could board at any time.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even the jetway had social distancing reminders. Again, these are rarely adhered to.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants at the boarding door gave us each a Purell wipe to use but our seats showed no sign of poor cleaning.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And as Delta is blocking all middle seats through April, I didn't need to worry about having a neighbor.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As we settled in, flight attendants reminded us about the face covering rule and asked that passengers keep their masks on during the in-flight service until the flight attendant has left their row.

Flying on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Our aircraft was equipped with in-flight entertainment systems, which Delta used to show a video about the new health and safety protocols being undertaken.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It showed the aircraft being "fogged" with an electrostatic sprayer and surfaces being cleaned, for example.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even the bathroom had a placard to remind passengers of the best practices for hand washing.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Then it was off to Salt Lake City. Soon after takeoff, gloved flight attendants went up and down the aisle to offer complimentary headphones and begin the in-flight service.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each passenger gets a snack bag complete with a water bottle, napkin, Biscoff cookies, Goldfish crackers, and a Purell wipe. All Delta flights see the snack bag service while other airlines limit the in-flight service on shorter flights.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Inside was also a small placard outlining the new health and safety protocols, as well as how to use the in-flight WiFi.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta Comfort+ passengers, of which I was one, were also offered complimentary beer or wine. I waited until one of the later flights to imbibe but it was odd that alcohol was being offered but not soft drinks like a Coke or seltzer.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As the flight continued, I walked around to see how well the mask mandate was working and dishearteningly saw some passengers flouting the rule. It seems to be harder to enforce on these longer flights.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It was soon time to land in Salt Lake City and we began our descent between the snow-capped mountains.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once we touched down, flight attendants asked passengers to follow a new deplaning procedure that required them to stay seated until the row in front of them was on their way. As is human nature, however, not everybody complied.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It was a bit of a walk to my next gate for the flight to Los Angeles so I got to see the new Salt Lake City airport terminal. Every single Delta gate had been overhauled with the new safety features.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: Salt Lake City airport just opened a massive new terminal where passengers journey through a massive canyon-themed art installation to get to their gate – see inside

The one feature not installed, however, was the floor placards. I guess Salt Lake City airport didn't want to mess up the new carpets.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Another difference from this terminal compared to Houston was the digital signage. All the Delta informational screens had rotating messages showing what the airline was doing to keep travelers safe.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The boarding procedure for my next flight was nearly identical with the gate agent going through what to expect for the flight and then boarding back to front. Flight attendants also gave the sanitary wipes again.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I got to my seat and noticed just a few leftover crumbs. While the plane was otherwise spotless, even the slightest crumb could make a passenger doubt the cleanliness of the aircraft.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In the welcome announcement, the cabin crew stressed that having a recent negative test or being vaccinated didn't mean that you could flout the rule, and flight attendants walked the aisle asking people to correctly wear their masks.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"Although things may look a little different, our priority is a safe and clean experience for you," reads the safety briefing script.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The service was the same, a snack bag with the same goodies as before. And a quick walk through the plane mid-flight indicated the proactive flight attendants had effectively convinced passengers to keep their masks on

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The one-hour flight quickly passed as we landed in Los Angeles. Flight attendants once again asked the passengers to stay seated until the row ahead of them was on their way but once again, most passengers did their own thing.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's been eight months since my first comparison of American and Delta, and nothing has changed.

Delta is the clear winner here over American once more when it comes to social distancing in the skies. The middle seat blocking policy is a huge factor but the little things like giving passengers sanitary wipes when boarding and making sure passengers are informed about the safety measures being undertaken by the airline truly make the difference.

I still consider American to be one of the least safety-minded airlines when it comes to the pandemic when compared to the rest of the big four US airlines and didn't feel as if the airline was going above and beyond.

Delta wasn't without its mishaps, as I did notice a lack of mask enforcement on my first flight and the seat on my second flight wasn't immaculately clean, but I always felt safer on Delta than on American.

Some travelers are still skeptical about returning to the skies, even with a vaccine, and airlines should be focused on providing an experience that's over the top when it comes to safety.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • I regret to inform you all that history will not save America from itself

    Pundits keep saying that history will vindicate Republicans like Mitt Romney, but history has shown us that the good guys don't always get their say.

  • COVID Would Kill Me. Too Bad I Live in a Vaccine Hellhole.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyThe COVID-19 vaccine is wracking me.My ears ring from elevated blood pressure, and my breathing is hampered. But these aren’t side effects. We know the vaccines are safe and effective.It’s frustration—and some vertigo.I’m as high-risk as virtually anyone but not—at least so far as I can tell with any clarity—allowed a shot yet. Not in Alabama anyway, where about half a million people have had it before me.A Third of U.S. Servicemembers Refuse to Be Vaccinated: PentagonIt feels virtually guaranteed a case of COVID-19 would kill me. I’m middle aged—in my 50s—but was diagnosed with genetic emphysema in my late 30s. A missing chemical component called Alpha-1 antitrypsin allowed my immune system to gradually destroy my lungs’ elasticity. My breathing capacity is under a fifth of what it should be for someone my age.I went from an active life—commuting by bicycle, hiking, and running with my dog—to struggling for breath in just a few years’ time. It’s why I quit working in the smoke and heat of restaurant kitchens and turned to writing for a living.It’s also why I sleep and exercise with a stream of oxygen flowing into my nose—why even a head cold or hay fever causes bronchitis, then pneumonia. It’s led to more than half a dozen hospitalizations in the last 16 years.My first hospital stay cost $8,000 for four days, all from missing a pharmaceutical dose. I’ve since qualified for disability and the attendant Medicare coverage; otherwise I wouldn’t have insurance at all, or access to the nearly $250,000 of medicines I need to stay alive each year.When a “strange new pneumonia” emerged over a year ago, it obviously caught my attention. By March 2020, COVID-19 was oozing across the United States, and my doctors told me to quarantine at home and take all safety measures.Vaccine breakthroughs have come amazingly quickly, and Alabama’s phased rollout started in December, going to frontline workers and group home residents first. Understandable and fair.Last month, some facilities moved to phase 1b—those over 75 years old, first responders, essential workers dealing with the public. Interested parties were directed to websites or phone numbers for registration.Around this time came a social-media parade as younger, healthier faces proclaimed their vaccinations. Every other day, my wife would seethe.“How did they get this? Why can’t you get that?” she shouted.We discovered some lawyers were eligible—or at least we heard they were getting shots. There are 18,000 members of the Alabama Bar Association, two-thirds male, about 90 percent white. Librarians, publicists, city hall employees, and others were vaccinated, too.As for me, some websites had no specific listing of media personnel (my profession) or pre-existing conditions for eligibility. I registered anyway, but never heard back.Rumors circulated of facilities intermittently opened to first-come, first-served and no restrictions. I never received notification.Conditions tightened. One clinic’s website closed. Another announced critical shortages. A phone number for another only gave an “out of vaccine” message.This shoddy scenario ruled the state. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, we were last in the nation in vaccinations, with only 10,013 per 100,000 residents. All while we had one of the highest rates for positive coronavirus tests at 29 percent in recent weeks, per Johns Hopkins University.The causes are obvious: Alabama is largely poor, rural, and unhealthy. When the state rejected Medicaid expansion for Obamacare, it stressed an overburdened public health system that has seen rural healthcare access evaporate. In February 2020, one quarter of Alabama hospitals risked closure.Latent paranoia engendered by historic racism and horrific experimentation on Black populations makes some here understandably—if unfortunately—leery of inoculations. Black folks comprise 27 percent of the Alabama population—the state’s most impoverished rural counties are majority-Black—but just 11 percent of the vaccinated are Black, by one recent estimate.The broader politicization of COVID-19 and paranoid beliefs also play a role. It’s why just a quarter of Mobile, Alabama’s police force had been vaccinated as of earlier this month. Add to this the jumbled communications I encountered, and the results become inevitable.The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants LoomingSome of those police officers worked Mobile’s massive Mardi Gras street party last Tuesday, a potential superspreader event presided over by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson after the state legislature passed a bill protecting businesses and governments from COVID-19 lawsuits. Attendance expected to be in the thousands was dampened by cold temperatures and warnings from public health officials. It could prove a savior.State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris admitted vaccine supplies are low and, when paired with the aforementioned factors, it’s a headache. He said the Biden administration has straightened snarls, but it’s not enough.“We’re not a healthy state to begin with. We have a lot of diabetes and heart disease and other things that predispose people to bad health problems,” Harris recently told reporters. “Adding that chronic disease category might add two million people to the list. It’s not helpful to say every person’s eligible immediately when there’s no vaccine to give them.”Despite Harris’ statement, mixed signals are still on the streets. A restaurant worker told me he arrived at Mobile’s largest clinic on Feb. 13 and—without being asked for ID “or anything”—got a shot. His diabetic wife got the needle, too, he said.Walmart announced its vaccine distribution earlier this month. On its website, I called myself an essential worker—as media personnel—rather than a high-risk individual. Ironically, if I wear portable oxygen, then my wife can piggyback as “living with a high-risk individual,” though it appears the “high risk” patient would still be in a later vaccine group.I don’t know the source of all these gaps in protocol, between official schedules and what is happening. We’re tired of worrying about it. We tried to play strictly by the rules, but we’re tired of playing with my life.Three days before our scheduled vaccination appointments, I awoke with my first-ever bout of vertigo. The inner-ear disturbance had me reeling and retching enough to preclude my vaccination, since it would now be impossible to differentiate vertigo from possible inoculation side effects.A visit with a medical specialist will take precedence over the vaccination—assuming I’d have been able to get it at all. The week until then will be fraught with questions about COVID-19’s local spread. Was Mardi Gras enough to fill the specialist’s office with the deadly virus? Will I roll into the waiting room seeking relief only to find my doom?The only certainty is that if I find relief from the vertigo specialist that day, we’re going straight to Mobile’s largest vaccine clinic, where stories continue to emerge about ignored priorities, appointments, and protocols.Our patience and choices are exhausted, and I need that shot.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A data error reduced a healthy 30-year-old man to the size of a thumb, qualifying him for a COVID-19 vaccination

    A computer glitch shrank Liam Thorp, from Liverpool, from 6 foot 2 inches tall to 6.2cm (2.4 inches).

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited an estimated dozens of tons of tar across more than 100 miles of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm washed the petroleum byproducts ashore, wreaking havoc on wildlife. Researchers with the country's Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Check to see if your BMI is in the 'obese' range, because you may be able to get an early COVID-19 vaccine

    Having obesity makes you eligible for an early COVID-19 vaccine in several states. Evidence shows it can be a risk for severe infection.

  • AOC doubled her fundraising total for Texas storm victims to $4 million, as she joined fellow lawmakers in Houston to continue relief efforts

    Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday said her fundraising effort for Texans suffering after winter storms doubled to $4 million.

  • Two NYC bars are for sale — asking price is 25 bitcoin

    Patrick Hughes put his side-by-side bars in Manhattan’s Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Scruffy Duffy's and Hellcat Annie's, up for sale in January.

  • The New ACJ Twotwenty Offers Triple the Space of Traditional Business Jets—and Lower Operating Costs

    It's the first of a new breed.

  • The creators of these Costco frozen chicken nuggets say the comparison to Chick-fil-A is flattering

    TikTok users say Just Bare chicken chunks taste just like Chick-fil-A nuggets, and they're only available at Costco.

  • Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

    Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

  • Making the case for Red Sox as playoff contenders in 2021 MLB season

    Not buying the Red Sox as legit playoff contenders in 2021? Our John Tomase provides a glass half-full perspective on the upcoming season and may just convince you to be a believer.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • The Smartest Billionaires on Wall Street Are Buying Up These 3 Stocks

    This quarter's 13F filings are out, revealing what many top hedge funds bought and sold last quarter, ended Dec. 31. Of the myriad hedge funds out there, I respect and follow each of the following funds and family offices. First up is David Tepper's Appaloosa Management.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Bitcoin: 4 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Instead

    Since the March 23 bear market low, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are up a cool 70%, 76%, and 104%, respectively. Many of the same theses that bulls have extolled for years continue to drive Bitcoin's ascent. For example, fans still view its 21 million token limit as a hedge against the long-term devaluation of the U.S. dollar as the money supply increases.

  • Record Moves: Bitcoin Jumps To $57,000, Ethereum Crosses $2,000 As Elon Musk Calls Prices 'High'

    Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to a record $57,181, at the time of writing. This is one day after the leading digital currency market cap crossed the $1 trillion mark. The number has grown to $1.066 trillion since then, while the entire crypto market accounts for over $1.762 trillion. Despite the massive price surges, predictions for even higher prices have been flowing in. SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci recently said he believes Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by the end of this year. Ethereum: The second leading cryptocurrency and "altcoin" leader also has been gaining momentum. Ethereum's (ETH) price just reached a new all-time high of $2,024, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Mark Cuban said last week he thinks “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value” because major innovations in the crypto space are happening on Ethereum. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who has been tweeting in favor of crypto, especially Dogecoin (DOGE), said that Bitcoin and Ethereum prices “seem too high,” replying to a thread by Peter Schiff, who is known for his crypto criticism. Musk also mentioned what he believes is the real function: “Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” he wrote. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Crosses ,000 After JPMorgan Calls Current Price 'Unsustainable'Bitcoin Price Reaches ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.