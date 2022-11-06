I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane

Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 7500. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Bombardier Global 7500 is the world's largest and longest-ranged purpose-built private jet.

Private charter company VistaJet owns 15 of the type, making up the largest fleet of Global 7500s.

I flew on the luxurious plane from Miami to New Jersey to see how the ultra-wealthy travel.

VistaJet is the world's largest private charter company, sporting the largest fleet of Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft.

VistaJet's 10th Bombardier Global 7500. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Global 7500 is the largest purpose-built private jet in existence and will cost buyers a whopping $75 million.

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Also being the world's longest-ranged private aircraft, the jet can fly up to 14 hours across 7,700 nautical miles on routes like New York to Tel Aviv and Los Angeles to Sydney, per Bombardier.

Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While it can't quite break the speed of sound, the jet flies at .925 Mach and can fly between New York and Los Angeles in as little as three and a half hours.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The plane was recently popularized by Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault when he sold it to avoid jet-tracking Twitter accounts.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault on board his private jet between Beijing and Shanghai. in Shanghai, China on October 11, 2004. Marc DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A handful of other high-profile people also own the jet, like Kylie Jenner and Australian billionaire Andrew Forest.

Kylie Jenner. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In March, VistaJet took on its 10th Global 7500 and has since received five more for a total of 15. Overall, the company has invested $4 billion in new planes, VistaJet US president Leona Qi told Insider.

VistaJet CEO Thomas Flohr at the ribbon cutting ceremony in Montreal in March for the 10th Global 7500. Taylor Rains/Insider

The additions come as private aviation continues to boom post-pandemic, with Qi saying the company has seen a huge increase in demand, particularly to places like the Caribbean and Aspen.

Danielle Bauter

"The U.S. remains the company's strongest and fastest-growing region," she said. "In the last quarter alone, 70% of US hours sold were attributable to new VistaJet Program Members."

Courtesy of VistaJet

But the luxury isn't cheap. A VistaJet Global 7500 flight will run customers between $12,000 and $20,000 per hour, though the company doesn't publish its rates.

The cabin of the Bombardier Global 7500. Bombardier

The ultra-wealthy opt for the convenience of flying private because they don't have to clear security or traverse crowded airports as the aircraft typically depart out of fixed-based operators.

FBOs, like Three Wing Aviation in Connecticut, are aircraft service stations that provide things like fueling, cleaning, and maintenance, with many offering free VIP amenities like food and coffee. Taylor Rains/Insider

While the lack of screening could seem concerning to some people, the Transportation Security Administration does not have as strict of oversight for private jets because "the passengers choose to travel together."

TSA Automated Screening Lanes at LAX. Brady MacDonald/Insider

"They may be related to one another in some way, such as being employed by the same company or on the same sports team, and so the risk that one passenger would endanger the others appeared to be low," the agency said in a 2002 final rule.

A TSA agent at LAX. Brady MacDonald/Insider

To see how the ultra-wealthy travel, I took a demo flight on VistaJet's Global 7500 from Miami to New Jersey — here's what it was like.

Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 7500. Taylor Rains/Insider

I arrived at Signature Flight Support at 1 p.m. for a 1:30 p.m. departure. Media took a one-minute bus ride from curb to plane, and, as mentioned, I didn't have to scan any luggage or walk through a metal detector.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Once on the aircraft, I was immediately blown away by the size. I could see myself easily spending 14 hours onboard.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Qi took us on a tour of the jet, saying the aircraft has an extra living section not available on competitor planes, like the Gulfstream 650ER.

Interior of the Gulfstream G650ER. Taylor Rains/Insider

This makes the aircraft the largest of any business jet on the market. The four spaces include a meeting space, which has two sets of seats facing each other...

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a six-person dining room…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a theater room that can double as a conference room...

Taylor Rains/Insider

….and a master suite, complete with a double bed, lounger, and bookcase.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Qi explained the design is VistaJet-specific, saying the flooring has been the same since the company's founding 18 years ago.

The dining table lowers and rises — pictured is in its standard position, the cabin hostess will raise it when customers are ready to eat. Taylor Rains/Insider

I loved the design of the interior. It was elegant, and easy on the eyes. I think the theater room and bedroom truly make the plane feel like home, which is one of the goals of VistaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In total, the plane can seat 14 people and sleep eight.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There are five beds total, including three double beds — one each in the bedroom, theater/conference room, and dining area — and two singles made from converting the loungers in the front living space.

The loungers convert into la=ie-flat beds. Taylor Rains/Insider

The single beds are similar to what is seen on other private jets, like a Gulfstream G280.

Taylor Rains/Insider

To have eight people sleep, six travelers would have to be in couples or be family members. Otherwise, five people could sleep comfortably — one in each double bed and two in the singles.

Pajamas are provided onboard. Taylor Rains/Insider

The seats and beds feature soft Egyptian cotton blankets and pillows, Qi told Insider.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after boarding, we were given hot towels for our hands and glasses of champagne and fresh hors d'oeuvres, which were nice luxury touches.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Venturing around the jet, I found that there was a lavatory in both the front and back of the plane...

The forward lavatory. The aft one was nearly identical, but was slightly larger. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a galley in the front, complete with glassware, a coffee maker, and convection ovens.

The convection oven. Taylor Rains/Insider

This is where the cabin attendants prepare meals and drinks. The Global 7500 has the largest galley in private aviation, Qi said.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There is also a crew rest couch located beside the galley that is large enough for three people to relax.

Taylor Rains/Insider

VistaJet staffs all of its aircraft with cabin hostesses who must go through rigorous training to meet the standard of the company. One cabin hostess told Insider she loves the clients and destinations she flies to.

One of the two cabin hostesses on our flight. Taylor Rains/Insider

The company also hires pilots with years of experience flying, ensuring a high standard of safety is maintained throughout the fleet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Two to three pilots will sit in the cockpit, which is complete with next-generation technology. The VistaJet pilots told Insider the layout was great for managing duties, particularly with the help of the large screens.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, one pilot who used to fly commercially said flying private keeps the job interesting because he flies so many different routes: "I flew so many years of just back and forth with the airlines, which got boring."

Taylor Rains/Insider

Between it's onboard staff and company employees, VistaJet has over 60 nationalities represented in its company, per Qi.

VistaJet's VP of private dining, Diego Sabino (pictured), is from Italy. Our pilots were from the Netherlands, while one cabin hostess was from Spain. Taylor Rains/Insider

VistaJet's Global 7500 separates its living spaces with sliding doors, minus the meeting and dining room, with Qi telling Insider it is a big plus for clients because there can be three different meetings going on at once.

The closes door leads to the far aft lavatory. Taylor Rains/Insider

Other amenities fit for royalty are power ports and WiFi…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…adjustable windows…

The window shades can fully open and close. Taylor Rains/Insider

…Bombardier's signature Soleil mood lighting system and low altitude cabin pressure, which can help reduce jet lag…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…fold out tables in front of the seats…

One of the tables filled with champagne, flowers, and hors d'oeuvres. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and plenty of storage.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Onboard, the media was treated to a delicious meal from Nobu, which is an award-winning restaurant with locations all over the world, including Miami.

People waiting in line for Nobu in London. Mark Robert Milan/Getty Images

We enjoyed dishes like sashimi salad…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…prime beef tenderloin…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and house special rolls…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…the restaurant's signature black cod with miso...

Taylor Rains/Insider

...and special Nobu TK40 Sake.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While we enjoyed sake and caviar, Qi said some customers just want simple things onboard, like KFC or Shake Shack, or need vegan options, and the company can cater that.

One of the vegan meals: tofu steak. Taylor Rains/Insider

I loved the layout of the dining table. With enough space for six people to comfortably dine is a game changer for private aviation, and something that customers I'm sure will favor.

A leaf connected the two sides to create one long table. Taylor Rains/Insider

Though, my only concern would be the leaf in the middle blocking access from the front of the jet to the back. Fortunately, there are bathrooms on each side, but it could be an inconvenience.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After filling up on Nobu, we landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, enjoying the views of the fall foliage as we flew over the Northeast.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As expected, the flight was fantastic. The food was delicious and the service was exactly what I'd expect a private flight to be.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I can easily see why deep-pocket travelers fork out tens of thousands of dollars for private jet charters, particularly the Global 7500 for its range and private bedroom.

Taylor Rains/Insider

