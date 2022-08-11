I flew on an $8 million private aircraft that costs $5,000 an hour to charter and seats 8 — see inside the King Air 350i

Wheels Up is one of the world's largest private charter companies with access to over 1,500 aircraft.

The company owns or manages a direct fleet of 361 planes, including the King Air 350i workhorse.

The turboprop goes for around $5,000 per hour, seats eight people, and offers plenty of amenities.

With commercial flying proving to be a nightmare for travelers this summer, more people are switching to private aviation.

Charter company VistaJet reported a 29% increase in new members over the past year, while competitor NetJets told Insider it has recorded a 72% increase in demand since the pandemic.

A NetJets' Embraer Phenom 300E. Embraer Executive Jets

Other companies are also seeing increased demand, including Wheels Up, which was founded in 2013 and has become one of the largest private charter companies in the world.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Dubbed the "Uber of the Skies" by CEO Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up specializes in short and medium-haul flying but can also provide bigger jets for long-haul travel.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Wheels Up has access to over 1,500 planes, including smaller turboprops like the King Air 350i and longer-range jets like the Citation X. Hourly rates are "all-inclusive," meaning all fees and costs are included, so travelers know exactly how much they'll spend.

Wheels Up Citation X. Wheels Up

Of those 1,500, the company owns or manages a direct fleet of 361 planes. A company spokesperson explained that Wheels Up's service is versatile and can accommodate what its customer needs with a wide range of aircraft with different capacities and ranges.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

To fly with Wheels Up, customers can become members or pay on-demand. The company has three membership options: Connect, Core, and Business.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, all tiers have access to empty legs and shared flights, which can be organized via a dedicated Wheels Up members-only community forum.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Members can "pay-as-you-go" or deposit up to $400,000 at sign-up. The deposit impacts the capped hourly rate for each category of aircraft, which varies from $4,995 for a King Air 350i to $12,995 for a large jet.

Wheels Up Citation Excel/XLS. Wheels Up

Moreover, the deposit can determine when members can book a flight. Those that deposit $100,000 or less must wait 90 days before booking a charter due to increased demand for private flying.

VistaJet has reported a 29% increase in demand for private flying over the past year. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Non-members can also book Wheels Up flights via the mobile app, but the flight prices are not capped, meaning the rate can vary significantly depending on demand. A spokesperson told Insider that the average is around $5,000 per hour but can be more or less.

Wheels Up app. Wheels Up

Wheels Up also has a partnership with Delta Air Lines that allows members to fast-track their elite status with the airline and earn extra SkyMiles.

Delta Air Lines aircraft. On The Run Photo/Shutterstock

I flew on the company's King Air 350i turboprop aircraft and was reminded of how much more convenient private flying is compared to commercial aviation. Here's what passengers can expect.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Seating up to eight passengers, the King Air 350i is manufactured by Beechcraft and costs $8 million to buy new.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

The turboprop aircraft is the foundation and workhorse of the Wheels Up fleet. The particular King Air 350i I flew on is owned by the company and painted in a branded livery.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

We took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 4:30 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon. Because I was flying private, I did not have to go through security or scan a boarding pass, making the process quick and easy.

The fixed-base operator (FBO) we flew out of. And FBO provides services for general aviation aircraft, like fueling. Taylor Rains/Insider

Two pilots, which every Wheels Up flight is scheduled with, flew the turboprop to East Hampton on Long Island, New York.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

To be a Wheels Up pilot, applicants need a minimum of 3,500 flight hours to become a captain and 1,200 to be a first officer. Pilots must undergo extensive initial and recurrent flight training, as well as training in first aid and emergency situations.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Wheels Up recently announced a partnership with Delta that will allow cadets in the carrier's pilot training program to log hours with Wheels Up. This will provide "another path to full-time employment" and help alleviate the pilot shortage.

Airline pilot walking through an airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

The takeoff was smooth, but the hour-long ride to New York was very bumpy. Despite the turbulence, the cabin was comfortable and amenity heavy.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Onboard, there are four sets of reclining seats facing each other in a 2x2 configuration.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

The padded loungers can swivel, giving more legroom between seats and making conversation across the aisle easier.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Between each set of loungers is a large, sturdy table that folds out from the fuselage wall.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought the seats were spacious with plenty of legroom. I could easily maneuver around the aircraft and talk to other flyers.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Also featured with the seat is a set of cupholders…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…a storage compartment…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…adjustable windows…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…crossbody seatbelts…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and power outlets. Travelers can also connect to inflight WiFi.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

During the flight, passengers will have access to plenty of snacks and drinks that are stored in easy-to-access drawers throughout the cabin, like water, soda, juice, granola bars, chips, and nuts…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…as well as alcoholic beverages like liquor and wine.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

There is also coffee...

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and television screens that display flight information.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

In the back of the plane is a cargo compartment for luggage…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and the bathroom, which is separated from the cabin by a sliding door and comes with a view.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

The toilet is hidden under a cushion…

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

…while the sink is behind a door to the left of the toilet. The door was a little difficult to open, but I was impressed by what was inside.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

The sink comes fully stocked with first aid items and toiletries, like band-aids and mouthwash. There is also a large mirror on the inside of the door.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

After an hour of cruising, we touched down in New York. We were off the plane and in the airport within a few minutes of landing.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I enjoyed Wheels Up's service, and the experience reminded me of how convenient flying private is and why deep-pocket travelers are switching over.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the one caveat I had with the King Air 350i is that four seats face backward, so on bumpy flights — like mine — some travelers could feel sick. If you're prone to motion sickness, it may be wise to bring anti-nausea medication onboard.

Wheels Up King Air 350i. Taylor Rains/Insider

