I flew on Alaska Airlines from Seattle to New Jersey in economy and the Boeing 737 wasn't as amenity-heavy as competitors but I'd still book again

Alaska Airlines joined the Oneworld alliance in March 2021, joining carriers like Finnair and British Airways.

The carrier has been given awards for its inflight product and customer service.

I flew Alaska for the first time and thought it lacked amenities, but is a good option if the price is right.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is one of the US' biggest carriers, flying over 32 million passengers in 2021.

The airline mostly operates routes on the West Coast from its bases in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Anchorage.

However, it also flies to Canada, as well as eastbound to places like Boston and Tampa, and southbound to Mexico and Central America.

Recently, Alaska has expanded its international presence via its Oneworld alliance with carriers like American Airlines, British Airways, and Finnair.

The carrier joined the global partnership in March 2021 and said in December the alliance would offer over 100 nonstop flights from the West Coast to Europe by summer 2022.

"With the new Oneworld member airline flights to Europe and extensive connections at Alaska's hubs, the possibilities are endless for customers planning that long-awaited trip to Europe," Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said in a press release.

Alaska has also deepened its partnership with American to grow the pair's West Coast International Alliance, which was announced in February 2020.

American Airlines and Alaska just announced a new partnership, which will create new travel options for just about anyone on the West Coast

The partnership compliments American's Northeast Alliance with JetBlue Airways.

American and JetBlue are expanding their Northeast Alliance despite a looming DoJ lawsuit that could unravel it all

While the pair already operated domestic codeshares before the announcement, the enhanced partnership will allow Alaska customers to seamlessly travel on American's international flights under one booking.

In addition to its extensive network, Alaska is known for its impressive product, ranking high in JD Power's 2022 annual airline satisfaction survey.

J.D. Power ranked airlines across 3 fare classes according to its annual customer satisfaction survey — see the results

Specifically, Alaska came in second behind JetBlue for its first class, and third for its premium class behind JetBlue and Delta Air Lines. Its regular economy product came in fifth but was still above the industry average.

Boeing's most controversial plane is being used to fight climate change. See inside the new Boeing 737 Max ecoDemonstrator.

The carrier also performed relatively well during the summer of travel chaos that saw thousands of flight disruptions due to staffing shortages and severe weather, among other factors.

From May 27 to September 13, Alaska only canceled 1% of its 77,410 total scheduled flights and delayed 18%, per FlightAware data. That compares to 3% and 26%, respectively, by the US' worst offender, American.

Given its reputation, I decided to fly Alaska for the first time to see if the airline lived up to expectations. Here's what my five-and-a-half-hour flight from Seattle to New Jersey was like.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

My journey started bright and early at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I arrived around 6:00 a.m. for my 7:40 a.m. flight.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Because I checked in online, I had a mobile boarding pass and could head straight to security.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the Alaska check-in desk at Seattle is huge and there are plenty of kiosks to print a boarding pass or bag tag.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I cleared security in less than five minutes thanks to TSA PreCheck and was at the gate within 20 minutes of arriving at the airport. I'll admit, the walk to the N gates was long, so I'm glad I got there early.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

At the gate I learned the flight was slightly delayed by 20 minutes, but we were able to make up some time in the sky.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

We started boarding the Boeing 737-900 around 7:40. I was one of the last people on the plane, but there was still space in the overhead for my carry-on.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Alaska’s 737-900 is configured with 16 first class loungers and 162 economy seats, including 24 extra legroom.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Economy seats offer 31-32 inches of legroom, which is more than competitors like Delta, which only offers 30-31 inches on its 737-900, per SeatGuru.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the seats on Alaska are slightly more narrow, offering 17 inches of width versus 17.2 inches on Delta and 17.3 on most of United's 737-900s.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I was assigned seat 29D during booking, which I was happy with because I prefer the aisle.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I found the economy seat perfectly comfortable with plenty of legroom. I'm 5'3" and on the smaller side, so I fit into most airline seats.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, taller passengers may opt for an extra legroom seat with 35 inches of pitch, which is an added fee, or first class.

Alaska's first class section on its Boeing 737-900. Taylor Rains/Insider

The first thing I noticed when I sat down was the lack of seatback screens. I flew United's Boeing 737 MAX to Seattle, which had the TVs, so I was a little disappointed.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on United's Boeing 737 MAX 8 in economy from Newark to Seattle and saw how the upgraded cabin easily competes with Delta and American

However, Alaska does offer inflight streaming on laptops and smartphones, similar to Southwest Airlines, so I was able to pass the time.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Despite lacking inflight screens, the seats did have a few amenities, like seatback pockets and a conveniently placed power outlet...

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

...an adjustable headrest...

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and large tray tables. I worked for most of the flight and had plenty of space for my laptop.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

The WiFi was also reliable and affordable, costing just $8.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Soon after takeoff, the flight attendants came through the cabin to serve drinks and snacks.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I tried a few of Alaska's offerings, including Biscoff cookies…

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

…a Mini Braid snack…

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a ham, egg, and arugula breakfast sandwich, which I pre-ordered for $8.50. All of the food was good, and I'm glad the carrier had meal options on the long transcontinental flight.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

I also enjoyed a cup of coffee.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

It is important to note that many meals, like the sandwich, require customers to pre-order online. But there are buy-onboard options too, like a tapas "picnic pack."

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I had a good experience as a first-time customer on Alaska. I was happy with the generous legroom and delicious food options...

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and thought the seat was comfortable, despite the lack of inflight screens. I wouldn't hesitate to book the carrier again if the price is right.

Flying Alaska from Seattle to Newark in economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

