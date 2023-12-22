I flew in American Airlines' economy class and 'Main Select,' the next step up. Unless you're tall, the upgrade isn't worth the extra money.

I flew in American Airlines' economy class and "Main Select," a slight upgrade.

The upgrade comes with a few perks, but the best — extra legroom — was wasted on me at 5'2''.

It wasn't worth it for me personally, but I can see the appeal especially if you're tall.

More travelers are splurging on upgrades these days.

Even if they're not springing for business class, they don't want to just sit in any old economy seat — they're paying a little extra for the best ones.

My curiosity piqued, I bought American Airlines' "Main Select" offering when I traveled to Miami for Art Basel — a slight upgrade from regular economy.

American's "Main Select" fare comes with a few perks aimed at attracting business travelers. You'll still have to pay to check a bag, though.

The "Main Select" fare on this route from Miami to Philadelphia would have cost me $120 more than flying in economy. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

The fare is refundable, with no-change fees (though American's website notes there could be a difference in fare cost), and you can change your flight on the same day of your travel for free depending on availability. You also get priority boarding, as well as check-in and security.

You can take your pick of seats in economy, including those in Main Cabin Extra — nearer to the front, with more legroom and free alcoholic beverages — and preferred seats, like the exit row.

A "Main Select" ticket from Philadelphia to Miami cost me $389.90. It was $69 more than my regular economy ticket on my return, which cost $320.90. (If these fares seem expensive, it's worth noting that I booked at a peak time.)

Read on to see how it compared to regular economy.

American's 'Main Select' was nice, but at 5'2'' the extra legroom didn't mean much to me

The perks began when I booked my "Main Select" ticket. Choosing A16, an exit-row seat, I felt a little closer to VIP status. While I'd still be in economy, I'd have more legroom.

When I arrived at the American terminal at Philadelphia International Airport for my flight, there was a separate line for those with a priority ticket. I wasn't checking a bag and had already checked in online so I didn't need to see a member of staff. (There was also a bag check area to hand off bags without queuing.) Still, if I'd needed assistance, it would've been nice to skip the longer line for regular check-in and head to the priority desk.

Priority check-in is a nice perk that comes with American's "Main Select" fare. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

With my boarding pass in hand, I headed to security. I have TSA PreCheck but that didn't seem to matter; there was one line that I could see, and it was long. I also didn't see a priority section for "Main Select" ticket holders. Thankfully, it didn't take too much time to get to the front of the line and I got whisked through security with the usual PreCheck perks.

At the gate, it was crowded with "gate lice" but eventually my group, No. 4, was called. I liked being able to board sooner with a priority ticket. We were told it was a completely full flight, so the airline said some fliers might need to check their carry-on. I'd packed a carry-on myself and was on the plane early enough to snag a coveted spot in the overhead bin.

The window seat in the exit row, understandably, didn't have a full armrest. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

Getting settled into my window seat in the exit row, I realized I wouldn't have a full armrest on my left. It wasn't a problem for me, and there was still a mini perch for my elbow and on the exit door for my wrist.

The extra legroom was nice but being 5'2'' it didn't make much of a difference to me like it did for the taller man sitting in the same row. I made a mental note to tell my 6'2'' husband to book "Main Select" for his next business flight.

The ample legroom was wasted on me. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

The flight was smooth and I had plenty of space. Despite being told it was a full flight, the seat next to me was empty — an unexpected perk that meant I could hog the armrest next to the middle seat — which made me feel even more comfortable.

With the extra space, I didn't even mind that there was a slight delay on the tarmac before takeoff. It had snowed that morning, and the plane needed de-icing, but the pilots made up a good chunk of the lost time on the journey.

The regular economy seat didn't feel too different to me

While I didn't get to choose any available economy seat when I booked this ticket, I was still able to snag a window seat, 27F. But I was much further back in the plane, which I knew meant boarding and deplaning would take longer.

I was in group 7 this time at the gate, so I had to wait longer to be called. I still found a spot for my carry-on, though.

My seat was comfortable, but there was less legroom. It didn't make a huge difference to me though as a shorter woman.

Even in a regular economy seat, the legroom is plentiful when you're 5'2''. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

The flight itself was pretty turbulent, so understandably there wasn't the regular flight-attendant service, as cabin crew were strapped into their seats. Had there been a refreshment service, though, it would have been the same as what I got with my "Main Select" fare: Biscoff cookies and a drink of my choice.

Landing, I was just glad to be on the ground. I never do that well with turbulence, even though it's becoming an increasingly common part of flying.

American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The verdict

My experience on the two flights was similar enough that I'm not sure I'd spring for "Main Select" again, but depending on what matters to you most you might find it worth the extra cost.

I can see the appeal of "Main Select." It's great if you're tall and want extra legroom, or want to be closer to the front. And if you want peace of mind that your fare is refundable or you require more flexibility, it's a good idea.

Personally, though, I probably wouldn't upgrade unless I need the flexibility for some reason or if I'm traveling with my husband on a longer flight and he wants the extra legroom. The perk of flying while short is, apparently, priceless.

