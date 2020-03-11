I flew back to New York after it declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here's how I prepared for and protected myself during my flight home.

I brought my own water bottle, hand sanitizer, and wipes to prepare for my US domestic flight during the coronavirus outbreak.

My flight home during the coronavirus outbreak wasn't very different from a typical US domestic economy flight, but one significant difference was my mindset. 

I was very conscious of germs involved in every part of the process — from checking in to buckling my seatbelt — and I made efforts to minimize them as much as possible. 

In the end, I realized the most important thing I did was something I already knew to do — wash my hands. 

Here's how I avoided germs on my flight home during the coronavirus outbreak.

First, I checked in for my flight online.

screenshot checkin


This way, I didn't have to touch the machine used to print boarding passes and I avoided physical contact with airport employees.

jet blue jfk


I also ate breakfast before I went to the airport to avoid additional human contact and germs that linger in airport food courts.

torchy's tacos austin breakfast


When I first got to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, I saw no one.

flying during coronavirus empty airport checkin austin bergstrom


This could be because as the coronavirus spreads, people are traveling less and more than 100 airlines have canceled flights.

flying during coronavirus empty airport checkin austin bergstrom


Another explanation could be that more people are checking in online to avoid additional contact, as I did.

flying during coronavirus empty airport checkin austin bergstrom jet blue


There was only a 3-7-minute wait time at the TSA checkpoint, where I contained all my liquids and electronics in one bin and put my bags and shoes directly on the belt.

flying during coronavirus less storage bins tsa airport security austin bergstrom


I did this to expose my belongings to as few germs as possible.

flying during coronavirus less storage bins tsa airport security austin bergstrom


After I went through security, I went straight to the bathroom to wash my hands.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport womens bathroom


This is one of the best ways to protect yourself from spreading viruses.

wash hands flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport womens bathroom


Remember to thoroughly wash your hands for about 20 seconds, and don't forget to about those fingernails.

wash hands flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport womens bathroom


Then I filled up my water bottle to avoid unnecessary contact with flight attendants on the plane.

fill water flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport


I walked slowly to my gate in a somewhat crowded terminal to maintain at least 6 feet of space between myself and the travelers around me because the novel coronavirus can spread to people up to 6 feet apart.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


Normally, I'd be all over this toy store to kill time, but not today — too many potential germs.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


At my gate, I looked for the least-crowded area to sit and wait to board ...

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


... which was in the back corner.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


I sat in an empty row and I didn't touch the armrests or use cupholder.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


While waiting to board I noticed not many people were wearing face masks.

flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


Face masks are more effective in preventing the spread of the virus when they're being worn by those infected, and there is a shortage of them because the supply chains can't meet the increased demand since the outbreak.

selfie flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


When boarding the plane, I had my boarding pass on my phone, eliminating any physical contact between the gate and the plane.

boarding flying during coronavirus austin bergstrom airport five feet apart


Once I got on the plane, I headed to my window seat, which is exposed to fewer germs than the seats closer to the aisle.

flying during coronavirus window seat


I was especially lucky to have no one seated next to me either.

flying during coronavirus empty seat


Before sitting down, I wiped down my seat thoroughly with wet wipes, including the buttons ...

wipe down flying during coronavirus window seat


... the tray table ...

wipe down tray table flying during coronavirus window seat


... and the inside pocket of the seat in front of me.

hand sanitizer flying during coronavirus


Then, I sanitized my hands.

hand sanitizer flying during coronavirus


When I buckled, I realized I hadn't wiped it down first ...

seat belt flying during coronavirus


So I sanitized my hands again. For the remainder of the flight, I sanitized my hands every time I touched anything, which was less than 10 times in the whole 3.5-hour flight.

hand sanitizer flying during coronavirus


I avoided the airplane bathroom because it's touched by multiple passengers on a flight and it requires you to walk through the aisle of the plane, exposing you to even more germs.

airplane bathroom selfie


I didn't hesitate to use the air conditioning vent above my seat because it dispenses clean air, according to Business Insider.

flying during coronavirus air circulation


But I made sure to sanitize my hands after.

hand sanitizer wipes flying during coronavirus


