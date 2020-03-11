I flew back to New York after it declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here's how I prepared for and protected myself during my flight home.

I brought my own water bottle, hand sanitizer, and wipes to prepare for my US domestic flight during the coronavirus outbreak.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Flying during the spread of the novel coronavirus is possible, but there are many opportunities for the virus to spread on flights and in airports.

The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed more than 4,000 people and infected more than 121,000 as of Wednesday.

I recently flew economy from Austin, Texas, to New York during the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

I took actions to prepare for and protect myself during my flight, like being hyperconscious of human contact and washing my hands after I touched anything.

Here's how I flew US domestic economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

My flight home during the coronavirus outbreak wasn't very different from a typical US domestic economy flight, but one significant difference was my mindset.

I was very conscious of germs involved in every part of the process — from checking in to buckling my seatbelt — and I made efforts to minimize them as much as possible.

In the end, I realized the most important thing I did was something I already knew to do — wash my hands.

Here's how I avoided germs on my flight home during the coronavirus outbreak.

First, I checked in for my flight online.

screenshot checkin





Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This way, I didn't have to touch the machine used to print boarding passes and I avoided physical contact with airport employees.

jet blue jfk





Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I also ate breakfast before I went to the airport to avoid additional human contact and germs that linger in airport food courts.

torchy's tacos austin breakfast





Joey Hadden/Business Insider

When I first got to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, I saw no one.

flying during coronavirus empty airport checkin austin bergstrom





Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This could be because as the coronavirus spreads, people are traveling less and more than 100 airlines have canceled flights.

flying during coronavirus empty airport checkin austin bergstrom





Joey Hadden/Business Insider

