I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the two compare

Thomas Pallini
·10 min read
Boeing 737 Max
Boeing 737 Max aircraft of United Airlines and American Airlines. Drew Angerer/Getty and Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

  • American Airlines and United Airlines were the first US carriers to resume passenger flights on the Boeing 737 Max.

  • I flew on Max aircraft from both airlines to see how each was handling the return to service.

  • American did the least to inform flyers that they were booked on a Max while United was proactive.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The Boeing 737 Max is back and here to stay.

Boeing has reported thousands of passenger flights have already been flown with the aircraft and more airlines are resuming service every month.

Its troubled past aside, the Max is still a groundbreaking aircraft and offers attractive amenities for airlines and passengers alike. Airlines love the aircraft's cost-saving economics while passengers will enjoy the ultra-modern onboard amenities like Boeing's "Sky Interior" complete with mood lights and larger overhead bins.

American Airlines and United Airlines were the first US two carriers to resume flying aircraft after a 20-month grounding imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration. In February, I took flights on each of the airlines' Max aircraft to see how each airline was handling the delicate return to service, especially as passenger confidence in the aircraft plummeted after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

On American, I flew from New York to Miami, the same route on which the aircraft made its second debut post-grounding. And on United, I flew from Denver to Houston, Texas on the airline's very first Max flight since the grounding.

Both airlines had a similar onboard offering but the difference largely came down to how both informed passengers that they'd be flying on the infamous aircraft.

Read more: Boeing may have to shell out billions to airlines after regulators erased one of the 737 Max's key selling points

Here's how the two compare.

American resumed flying the Boeing 737 Max on December 29, 2020, with one daily round-trip between Miami and LaGuardia. In the months since, the aircraft has been gradually grown to more routes, primarily from Miami.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8
An American Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 8. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Read More: American Airlines just ramped up its Boeing 737 Max operations after a week of successful trial flights

United only resumed Max flights on February 11, 2021, from Denver and Houston, Texas but started strong with 22 daily flights on its first day, quickly increasing to 32 the next day and climbing.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Read More: I flew on United again during the pandemic and found it to be a leading contender for best US airline to fly in 2021 — here's why

Booking: Both airlines clearly state the aircraft that are being used for each flight when booking. Here's what it looks like on American's website...

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via American Airlines

And here's what it looks like on United's. If travelers know to look, they will see exactly which aircraft will be used for their flight.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

United takes it one step further, however, with that explicit warning that the customer has selected a flight on the Max.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

American doesn't have a clear warning but the Max name is not hidden at any point.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via American Airlines

The one exception is that United doesn't immediately show aircraft type on connecting itineraries unless customers select "details." But even then, the warning will still show when reviewing the flight details before purchase.

United Airlines 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

Winner: United Airlines. The airline makes it very clear that you're flying on a Max and goes a step further to include a heads up once a customer has selected their flights.

Boeing 737 Max
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Check-in: The Max name remained on both of my reservations during check-in. Here's what it looked like on United...

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

And here's what it looked like on American.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via American Airlines

Winner: Tied. Both airlines did have the Max name displayed during check-in.

Drew Angerer and P
American Airlines and United Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Drew Angerer/Getty and Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

At the airport: Both airlines didn't show the Max name at any time during check-in at the airport kiosks.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The only time I saw or heard the word "Max" was at the gate for both flights.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United shows the aircraft type on its digital gate signage...

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And American's gate agents make an announcement before the flight that includes informing passengers of their flight's aircraft type, whether it's the Max or not.

Flying on American Airlines during pandemic
Flying on American Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each airport is different for American, however, as Miami airport clearly showed the aircraft type on its signage.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Winner: United Airlines. Digital signage at the gate clearly shows the aircraft type while American doesn't typically show aircraft type on its signage and agents only say the aircraft type once before boarding.

Boeing 737 Max
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Onboard the aircraft: The Max doesn't have too many identifying features on the inside in either airline's configuration, especially to the untrained eye.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

If a passenger got a glimpse into the cockpit, they'd see this highly advanced avionics suite. But the aircraft doesn't scream "Boeing 737 Max" and that's typical of most airliners.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Where flyers can see the aircraft type on which they're flying is the safety card. And this is where United and American took a different approach.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United clearly states "B737-MAX9" on its safety cards...

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

While American opted to just write "Boeing 737" on its latest 737 Max safety cards since they can be used interchangeably with non-Max 737s.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Max name was also not included in either airline's safety brief. On United, flight attendants simply used the generic Boeing 737 term.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Winner: United Airlines. Both airlines shy away from specifically saying the word "Max" while onboard the aircraft but United keeps the aircraft's name on its safety cards so that there's no question.

Boeing 737 Max
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Onboard amenities: Both airlines had a near-identical offering in economy with nothing overly exciting about either.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Aircraft for both airlines are arranged in a two-class configuration with economy class and first class seats.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United currently flies the slightly larger Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft but the difference in size is negligible on the inside. The main difference is a few more rows of seats and a mid-cabin lavatory.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Both airlines have opted against seat-back in-flight entertainment on the Max as part of an industry shift towards streaming entertainment using a mobile device. Flyers will need to download the United or American app to access the content.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats on both jets come with device holders to make viewing the content easier.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

They can hold anything from an iPhone to an iPad.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And both airlines have 110v AC power outlets at each seat to keep devices charged.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American takes it one step further, however, with the seat-back USB charging port for easy access.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Aircraft of both airlines are equipped with Boeing's "Sky Interior" which gives the cabin an incredibly modern atmosphere.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Overhead bins are larger and allow for more bags to be stowed.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And mood lighting creates a relaxing atmosphere

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Both airlines also offer in-flight WiFi. American offers Gogo in-flight WiFi, which gives T-Mobile users a free hour of service, while United charges for all customers.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Free Apple Music for the duration of the flight is also available on American.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But American offers less legroom than United in economy with 30 inches of seat pitch for standard seats.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

United offers 31 inches of pitch for its regular economy seats.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

American's seats are also narrower in economy, coming in between 16.6 and 17.8 inches wide, depending on the seat location.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

United's are a consistent 18 inches wide.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

I didn't notice the difference as much when flying on both carriers and actually enjoyed American's seat just as much as United's. I wouldn't avoid flying on either airline's Max for the seat comfort alone, and I even spent more time on American.

Flying on American Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Flying on an American Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Winner: Tied. Both aircraft are nearly identical in terms of the type of product offered in economy and I found each airline had its own pros and cons that evened them out.

Drew Angerer and P
American Airlines and United Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Drew Angerer/Getty and Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Ultimately, I found United to be handling the Max return to serve the best out of the two carriers.

Boeing 737 Max
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

United clearly did more to try and inform passengers that they were scheduled to fly on the Max while American just handled the aircraft like business as usual. Both airlines have proved that the Max is safe but winning back customer confidence and being proactively transparent will go further than being complacent in the event of skeptical passengers.

Inside the aircraft, there were only minor differences between the two and both offered comfortable and modern products that made the journeys enjoyable.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing gets order for 24 737 MAX jets

    Hopes for a rebound in air travel are growing with a massive global vaccination effort underway.... and even the Boeing 737 MAX is getting some love ahead of the expected bounce back.Private investment firm 777 Partners agreed to buy 24 737 MAX airplanes with an option to purchase 60 more, Boeing announced on Friday.777 Partners, which has a stake in a super-budget Canadian air carrier and plans to lease the jet to its affiliated carriers, in a statement pointed to the MAX’s “superior economic performance” and its fuel efficiency for making the purchase.The plane returned to the air in December after being grounded for 20 months in the U.S. following two deadly plane crashes, while Boeing fixed a software glitch tied to both air disasters, and retrained pilots. The industry's re-embrace of the plane is key to Boeing's rebound after total orders plummeted last year as the health crisis grounded air travel to a halt and airlines put purchases on hold. The safety issues with the 737 MAX certainly didn't help. But that's slowly changing. Sources tell Reuters Southwest Airlines is close to signing a multibillion-dollar order for dozens of the 737 MAX. European budget airline Ryanair has about 75 on order and Alaska Airlines agreed to buy 23. Orders for the fuel-efficient jet coming amid early signs that domestic travel is starting to ramp up. On eight of the last 14 days, TSA has cleared more than a million people per day to board an airplane - that hasn't happened outside of the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays since the health crisis began a year ago.

  • Bahamas Resort Offers Free Stay or Private Jet Ride For Guests Who Test Positive For COVID-19

    Bahamas hotel chain Baha Mar is tempting guests to stay by offering free stays or private jet rides home if they test positive for COVID-19.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Nick Foligno with a Spectacular Goal vs. Dallas Stars

    Nick Foligno (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 03/13/2021

  • South American airlines brace for flight cuts as second wave of virus rages in Brazil

    South America's airlines are bracing to cut flight capacity in the region beyond original expectations as a second wave of coronavirus infections in Brazil rages on and dampens demand for travel. Chile's LATAM Airlines, said on Friday it expects flights in March to fall by 65% compared with March 2019, before the pandemic hit. The new guidance shows how badly the second coronavirus wave is affecting airlines in the region, especially in Brazil, which just this week posted a new record for daily deaths.

  • What Bond Investors Should Watch This Week: Fed Decision Edition

    The Fed doesn't seem too concerned about the bond market throwing a tantrum. Maybe investors shouldn't be either.

  • Biden keeping Ukraine at arm's-length

    The country was at the heart of his predecessor's first impeachment. As president, Biden is trying to refocus diplomatic relations.

  • SpaceX flies Falcon 9 rocket booster for a record 9th time, delivers 3rd batch of Starlink satellites in two weeks

    SpaceX has delivered another 60 Starlink satellites to orbit — meaning it has sent 180 in total to join its 1,000+ strong constellation in the past two weeks alone. Today's launch also set a record for SpaceX for its Falcon 9 rocket reusability program, since it was the ninth flight and ninth landing for this particular first-stage booster. The booster was used previously on a variety of missions, including five prior Starlink launches, as well as the Demo-1 mission for the company's Crew Dragon capsule, which was the uncrewed test flight that proved it would work as intended from launch all the way to docking with the International Space Station and then returning back to Earth.

  • As the US vaccine rollout ramps up, here's who's next in line: younger adults, restaurant employees, and grocery workers

    States like Colorado and Utah are close to opening up vaccinations to the general public. Others trail behind.

  • British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

    British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans. Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume. Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

  • Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

    A year to the day after COVID-19 brought the college basketball postseason to a halt, the pandemic continues to disrupt the sport, with three premier programs forced to abandon their conference tournaments because of positive coronavirus tests. No. 16 Virginia — the most recent national champion — and No. 11 Kansas were forced out of the semifinals of their tournaments on Friday, a day after Duke also dropped out, ending a disappointing season for coach Mike Krzyzewski’s storied program. There's no guarantee that Kansas or Virginia will be back for the NCAA Tournament, potentially depriving the sport's annual showcase of two title contenders as well as the five-time national champion Blue Devils, who were unlikely to make this year's field.

  • Bryson DeChambeau hit Masters runner-up Len Mattiace at the Players Championship

    DeChambeau’s 289-yard drive hit a cart path right of the fairway, ricocheted off Mattiace’s left leg and the ball settled in primary rough.

  • Who Will Be Be the Next James Bond? Here's Our 5 Best Bets

    Daniel Craig is stepping down after his next Bond film. But who will replace him?

  • Doctors Explain Why You Shouldn’t Take OTC Pain Meds Before the COVID-19 Vaccine

    But taking them after should be fine, experts say.

  • The real reason no one eats on The Bachelor is kind of boring

    As I fester here in late-stage quarantine, Bachelor Mondays are my ding dang raison d’être. Once a week, I spend two hours shrouded in a weighted blanket, screaming at the television and watching robotic humans ride four-wheelers and kiss and stuff. I’m a new member of Bachelor nation—this is the first season I’ve watched religiously—and I’ve found myself repeating a common refrain: Let. Them. Eat.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they are still together

    They're working on it.

  • EU defends vaccine distribution as nations complain it is uneven

    The European Commission on Saturday defended its policy of distributing COVID-19 vaccines evenly in the bloc after Austria and five other member states complained that doses were not allocated equally. The Commission responded that doses have been distributed in proportion with the population of each country and taking into account epidemiological data, adding that was up to member state governments to decide how to share them. A flexible policy agreed by EU governments meant countries facing a more acute phase of the epidemic could access more doses, if some governments opted for not taking up their pro rata allocation, the EU executive said in a statement.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lazers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.