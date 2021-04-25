I flew on the Cirrus Vision Jet and saw how the world's cheapest private jet is enabling a new era of less-expensive private travel

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

VeriJet is the first charter airline to use the Cirrus Vision Jet as its flagship aircraft.

The single-engine jet can seat four adults and fly a range of nearly 1,300 nautical miles.

Its safety features include a parachute, autoland, and a modern cockpit that reduces pilot workload.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is the flagship of VeriJet, one of America's newest charter airlines offering affordable air taxi-like service using efficient jet aircraft.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: A new charter airline is offering flights with one of the world's most popular and affordable private jets

It's designed to be a "personal private jet," flown by a single pilot that wants all the perks of a jet but not the high operating costs.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

But its low costs also make it ideal for charter operations. VeriJet only charges a $3,000 hourly rate, well below the retail rate for larger aircraft.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Driving down costs is the fact that the jet only has one engine instead of two. But even with one engine, the Vision Jet can fly distances of around 1,300 nautical miles at speeds of over 300 knots.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Cirrus Aircraft Company

I took a ride in VeriJet's Vision Jet to see just how well this personal private jet was worth the price of a private charter. Here's what it was like.

A VeriJet Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In VeriJet's configuration, the Vision Jet can seat four adults and two children. Its cabin resembles that of a luxury car more so than it does a traditional private jet.

A VeriJet Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The design is utilitarian but the seats are comfortable leather and the curved shape of the fuselage allows for more headspace.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The benefit of flying with only one pilot is that the co-pilot seat becomes a passenger seat.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

If a trip requires two pilots, the aircraft's capacity down to three adults. Around 30% of trips have passengers that prefer to fly with two pilots as a layer of protection even though the Vision Jet is a single-pilot plane.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A feature of the aircraft that Kane says is one that passengers love the most is its oversized windows that increase visibility and brighten up the cabin.

Story continues

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In the flight deck, the cockpit consists of two large displays accompanied by a smaller panel of touchscreens. For how advanced the cockpit appears, however, it's incredibly easy to navigate the systems.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Everything the pilot could want to know about the aircraft could be found on the two screens from fuel burn to its checklists.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Our flight plan for the day was a simple round-robin flight from White Plains, New York overflying the Long Island Sound, the Hamptons, and Montauk Point before heading back via the Connecticut coast.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It takes around 10 minutes for a pilot to get the plane completely set up for a flight. That's a key factor that allows VeriJet to sometimes launch flights within an hour of when they're booked.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Kane quickly configured the aircraft and started the engine with the press of a button, not unlike the start/stop button on newer passenger vehicles.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We taxied out and in demonstration of the Vision Jet's safety features, Kane told the aircraft we were departing on a different runway than we actually were and "forgot" to turn on a certain setting, knowing the aircraft would catch both slip-ups. Both were perfectly safe to do.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As we lined up on Runway 32, a voice came on to tell us we were lined up on a different runway than planned. We, of course, were on the right runway and kept going but incorrect runway alignments have caused crashes in the past.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And once airborne, a message popped up reminding Kane that he hadn't set the pitot heat.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That was quickly corrected and we continued on our flight.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We were flying at a low altitude so traffic avoidance was paramount. The area in which we were flying is prone to a large amount of leisure aircraft, as well as business jets.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But the traffic collision avoidance system, also known as TCAS, pointed out exactly where other aircraft were so Kane didn't have to divert too much attention out of the window. It's just one of the systems onboard the Vision Jet that makes single-pilot operations easier, especially in complex airspace.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Another vital system is the autothrottle. If Kane is given an airspeed to maintain by air traffic control, the autothrottle can be set and the aircraft will maintain the speed.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

An infrared sensor also lets Vision Jet pilots see through the clouds, ideal when landing in subpar conditions.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And weather radar helps avoid turbulence, rain, and thunderstorms.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Kane waited for the second-generation version of the Vision Jet to take advantage of these enhancements that aren’t found on the first-generation model.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

If something happens to the pilot, passengers can press the big red button that activities Garmin's Safe Return, an autoland system that will guide the plane to the nearest usable airport.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: The cheapest private jet in the world can now land itself with the push of a button. We tested the revolutionary new emergency system.

The Vision Jet also comes with a parachute in case something is seriously wrong. But that's truly a last resort as it would completely total the aircraft.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once at cruise altitude, Kane flipped on the autopilot and let the aircraft do most of the work.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The autopilot can handle speed, heading, and altitude, as well as following the assigned flight plan, just like on airliners.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once the autopilot was set, it was time for the in-flight entertainment to begin. SiriusXM Satellite Radio is the primary form of entertainment, and Kane had all the channels available.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Vision Jet also has a massive screen that pops down from the ceiling and can be connected to via HDMI. There is low-speed WiFi on the plane but it isn't conducive to streaming Netflix, for example, but Kane said that board meetings have been held in the back of the plane using the screen.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Pilots also don't have to worry about missing an important message from air traffic control when listening to the radio since the Vision Jet has an instant replay feature that rewinds a few seconds. It ensures pilots don't miss any pertinent information.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We arrived over the Hamptons in less than 20 minutes after takeoff. Driving from White Plains would have taken nearly three hours, or longer if during the summer weekend rush.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

After overflying the famed Montauk Lighthouse and all the seals that visit Long Island this time of year, it was time to head back to White Plains.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We were flying over water at a low altitude and I was initially nervous that we were flying too low in case we lost our only engine. But Kane told me that the Vision Jet can glide at a 14.7:1 ratio, we'd be able to glide to shore and attempt to land or pull the parachute if conditions allowed.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The aircraft can fly as far as 50 miles offshore due to its impressive gliding range.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We were back over dry land soon enough and started preparing for the approach into White Plains.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All Kane had to do was tell the aircraft which runway to land on and which approach to fly.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The required frequencies and charts all auto-populated, reducing Kane's workload even more during the critical phase of flight so much so that he didn't have to touch any controls.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Westchester County Airport quickly came into view and the aircraft guided itself to land.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Wind was gusting across the approach path but the Vision Jet handled it well, controlling the aircraft's speed and pitch all the way down. This jet can fly approach speeds of around 90 knows, pretty much the same speed as piston aircraft.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Kane took over at the last few seconds to ensure the smoothest landing but said the jet was more than capable of performing the landing on its own.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In the last show of the Vision Jet's capabilities, air traffic control asked if we could make a 180-degree turn on the runway and the jet was able to do it seamlessly.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Overall, this jet is a great alternative to larger private jets when traveling short-haul, especially for the price.

VeriJet's Cirrus Vision Jet. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider