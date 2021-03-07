I flew on Delta's newest jet, the controversial Airbus A220-300, and it's my new favorite airliner in the US
Delta Air Lines is the first and only US airline to fly passengers on the Airbus A220-300.
The 130-seat cabin features a 12-seat first class cabin and 30 extra legroom Delta Comfort+ seats.
Other amenities include seat-back entertainment systems, in-flight WiFi, and mood lighting.
Airbus' A220-300 is among the newest passenger aircraft in American skies, and it just started flying passengers for Delta in November.
The pandemic masked the aircraft's arrival but Delta has already taken delivery of six planes that offer an impressive passenger experience with in-flight entertainment and mood lighting among them.
On the technical side, the A220-300 boasts an impressive transcontinental range of around 3,400 nautical miles and seats 130 passengers in Delta's configuration that includes a first class cabin. Fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney engines also give Delta a fuel savings of around 20% when compared to similar aircraft.
Delta first began flying the smaller A220-100 in 2020 as part massive order for the aircraft that was threatened when Boeing opened a trade dispute against Canada's Bombardier, the plane's original manufacturer. Airbus ultimately took over the program, rebranding the aircraft as the A220, and the deal continued with Boeing later losing the despite.
JetBlue Airways is the only other US airline to operate the Airbus A220-300 with plans to start passenger service in the spring between Boston and Fort Lauderdale. David Neeleman's new startup, Breeze Airways, also plans to use the aircraft as its flagship but won't take delivery of its first model for at least a few years.
I flew on the six-month-old aircraft on a recent Delta flight from Houston, Texas to Salt Lake City in February.
Take a look inside Delta's latest arrival, the Airbus A220-300.
My flight on the A220-300 was from Houston to Salt Lake City, where the aircraft is primarily based. This route is where the A220-300 began its flying career for Delta on November 16, 2020.
I could tell before even stepping foot on the plane that this was going to be an elevated product as the aircraft's mood lighting was visible from the jetway and a new nameplate had been installed in the galley.
This is the first time I'd seen this nameplate on a Delta flight, and it was a nice touch to an otherwise wasted wall.
The aircraft features 130 seats in a two-class configuration consisting of first class and economy class.
First class is comprised of 16 recliner seats in a paired 2-2 configuration.
It's the smallest first class cabin of any Delta mainline jet so getting an upgrade might be difficult, especially as Delta is blocking adjacent seats until April 30.
I have elite status with Delta and didn't have a hope of getting into the exclusive cabin.
The spacious seats feature 20.5 inches of pitch and 37 inches of pitch. Foldable tray tables are also stored in the armrest.
These seats also feature passenger-facing coat hangars, USB charging ports, and 110v AC power outlets, along with a larger in-flight entertainment screen.
Economy then features the remaining 118 seats across 24 rows.
Seats are offered in a 3-2 configuration, which isn't commonly found on modern airliners but suits the needs of different types of travelers.
Couples traveling together might prefer the two-seat pair so they don't have to deal with a third person in the row.
Larger groups such as families might prefer the three-person side so everybody can sit in the same row.
Delta Comfort+, the airline's extra-legroom product, takes up the first six rows on the Airbus A220-300.
Delta charges extra for these seats but they do come with earlier boarding privileges, premium snacks, and complimentary alcoholic beverages in addition to the extra legroom.
A Delta Comfort+ seat on the A220-300 offers 34 inches of pitch and 18.1 inches of width in most seats.
The rest of the cabin's amenities are the same as regular economy.
Comfort+ seats, however, are marked by a red headrest cover.
Regular main cabin seats feature between 30 and 32 inches of pitch, depending on the seat's location.
Seat width for these seats is 18.6 inches.
Those wanting more legroom can opt for the exit row seats in row 17. Seat 18E also features near-unlimited legroom as there's no seat in the row in front of it.
And all seats feature adjustable headrests.
Full-size luggage can also fit in the overhead above, eliminating the need to gate check larger bags as is the case on smaller regional aircraft.
Another nice touch was the Delta branding in the back of the plane. I've noticed this on foreign airlines and it was great to see Delta adopting it on the A220.
The entire cabin was illuminated with the mood lighting, giving the cabin a more modern and relaxing feel that's common on newer planes.
The cabin, overall, felt warm and welcoming. I was excited to see how it handled when in the air.
I was lucky enough to get upgraded into Comfort+ and was given a window seat in a three-seat row.
I prefer the two-seat side for easy aisle access but Delta's seat blocking policy meant I didn't have to worry about having a neighbor in the middle seat.
The seat was perfectly comfortable and the extra legroom gave me more room to stretch out.
In-seat power is available at all seats with 110v AC power outlets below and USB charging ports in the seat-back screens.
All seats also feature in-flight entertainment systems with touch-screen capabilities.
Delta Studio, as the system is known, includes movies...
Live television...
Television shows...
Games...
A moving map, and more.
In-flight WiFi is also offered for a price. T-Mobile customers, however, get a free hour.
Another quirky feature of Delta's A220 is the miniature screen above the first row. Some A220 operators have this over every row but Delta did not.
Powering the aircraft are two Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines offering additional fuel efficiency and reduced cabin noise levels.
I was seated right next to one of them and was amazed at how quiet they were compared to others.
Our takeoff was quite smooth despite the rainy conditions in Houston. The A220 handled turbulence well when things got choppy.
We settled off at 30,000 feet for the three-hour flight to Salt Lake City, and flight attendants began the in-flight service.
The normal premium snacks offered to Comfort+ passengers were replaced with a uniform snack bag given to all in economy. The bag included Goldfish, Biscoff cookies, a bottle of water, and a sanitary wipe.
I headed to the back of the plane to see the aircraft's quirkiest feature, the lavatory with its own window. This feature isn't unique to the A220 but isn't commonly found on other jets.
The nickname affectionately given to the lavatory is the "loo with a view." True to the name, the view isn't too bad.
I also noticed that Delta had installed handwashing instructions as part of its new pandemic health and safety protocols.
The rest of the flight was peaceful as the cabin was incredibly quiet.
Our flight was quickly coming to an end after a few hours as we started down towards Salt Lake City. The oversized windows really helped with getting the best views of the city and surrounding mountains on the approach.
We went from rainy Houston to rainy Salt Lake City but the A220-300 was an absolute joy to fly on. I was so glad to see Delta keeping fan favorites like seat-back entertainment on the new jet since some airlines are moving away from that amenity.
I'll definitely be seeking out the aircraft in future travels.
