I flew on Delta's newest jet, the controversial Airbus A220-300, and it's my new favorite airliner in the US

Thomas Pallini
·10 min read
Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • Delta Air Lines is the first and only US airline to fly passengers on the Airbus A220-300.

  • The 130-seat cabin features a 12-seat first class cabin and 30 extra legroom Delta Comfort+ seats.

  • Other amenities include seat-back entertainment systems, in-flight WiFi, and mood lighting.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Airbus' A220-300 is among the newest passenger aircraft in American skies, and it just started flying passengers for Delta in November.

The pandemic masked the aircraft's arrival but Delta has already taken delivery of six planes that offer an impressive passenger experience with in-flight entertainment and mood lighting among them.

On the technical side, the A220-300 boasts an impressive transcontinental range of around 3,400 nautical miles and seats 130 passengers in Delta's configuration that includes a first class cabin. Fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney engines also give Delta a fuel savings of around 20% when compared to similar aircraft.

Delta first began flying the smaller A220-100 in 2020 as part massive order for the aircraft that was threatened when Boeing opened a trade dispute against Canada's Bombardier, the plane's original manufacturer. Airbus ultimately took over the program, rebranding the aircraft as the A220, and the deal continued with Boeing later losing the despite.

JetBlue Airways is the only other US airline to operate the Airbus A220-300 with plans to start passenger service in the spring between Boston and Fort Lauderdale. David Neeleman's new startup, Breeze Airways, also plans to use the aircraft as its flagship but won't take delivery of its first model for at least a few years.

I flew on the six-month-old aircraft on a recent Delta flight from Houston, Texas to Salt Lake City in February.

Take a look inside Delta's latest arrival, the Airbus A220-300.

My flight on the A220-300 was from Houston to Salt Lake City, where the aircraft is primarily based. This route is where the A220-300 began its flying career for Delta on November 16, 2020.

Flying Delta Air Lines during pandemic
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I could tell before even stepping foot on the plane that this was going to be an elevated product as the aircraft's mood lighting was visible from the jetway and a new nameplate had been installed in the galley.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

This is the first time I'd seen this nameplate on a Delta flight, and it was a nice touch to an otherwise wasted wall.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The aircraft features 130 seats in a two-class configuration consisting of first class and economy class.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

First class is comprised of 16 recliner seats in a paired 2-2 configuration.

Flying Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's the smallest first class cabin of any Delta mainline jet so getting an upgrade might be difficult, especially as Delta is blocking adjacent seats until April 30.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I have elite status with Delta and didn't have a hope of getting into the exclusive cabin.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The spacious seats feature 20.5 inches of pitch and 37 inches of pitch. Foldable tray tables are also stored in the armrest.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These seats also feature passenger-facing coat hangars, USB charging ports, and 110v AC power outlets, along with a larger in-flight entertainment screen.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Economy then features the remaining 118 seats across 24 rows.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats are offered in a 3-2 configuration, which isn't commonly found on modern airliners but suits the needs of different types of travelers.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Couples traveling together might prefer the two-seat pair so they don't have to deal with a third person in the row.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Larger groups such as families might prefer the three-person side so everybody can sit in the same row.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta Comfort+, the airline's extra-legroom product, takes up the first six rows on the Airbus A220-300.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta charges extra for these seats but they do come with earlier boarding privileges, premium snacks, and complimentary alcoholic beverages in addition to the extra legroom.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A Delta Comfort+ seat on the A220-300 offers 34 inches of pitch and 18.1 inches of width in most seats.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The rest of the cabin's amenities are the same as regular economy.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Comfort+ seats, however, are marked by a red headrest cover.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Regular main cabin seats feature between 30 and 32 inches of pitch, depending on the seat's location.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seat width for these seats is 18.6 inches.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Those wanting more legroom can opt for the exit row seats in row 17. Seat 18E also features near-unlimited legroom as there's no seat in the row in front of it.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And all seats feature adjustable headrests.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Full-size luggage can also fit in the overhead above, eliminating the need to gate check larger bags as is the case on smaller regional aircraft.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Another nice touch was the Delta branding in the back of the plane. I've noticed this on foreign airlines and it was great to see Delta adopting it on the A220.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The entire cabin was illuminated with the mood lighting, giving the cabin a more modern and relaxing feel that's common on newer planes.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The cabin, overall, felt warm and welcoming. I was excited to see how it handled when in the air.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was lucky enough to get upgraded into Comfort+ and was given a window seat in a three-seat row.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I prefer the two-seat side for easy aisle access but Delta's seat blocking policy meant I didn't have to worry about having a neighbor in the middle seat.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The seat was perfectly comfortable and the extra legroom gave me more room to stretch out.

Flying Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-seat power is available at all seats with 110v AC power outlets below and USB charging ports in the seat-back screens.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All seats also feature in-flight entertainment systems with touch-screen capabilities.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta Studio, as the system is known, includes movies...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Live television...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Television shows...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Games...

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A moving map, and more.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-flight WiFi is also offered for a price. T-Mobile customers, however, get a free hour.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Another quirky feature of Delta's A220 is the miniature screen above the first row. Some A220 operators have this over every row but Delta did not.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Powering the aircraft are two Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines offering additional fuel efficiency and reduced cabin noise levels.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was seated right next to one of them and was amazed at how quiet they were compared to others.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Our takeoff was quite smooth despite the rainy conditions in Houston. The A220 handled turbulence well when things got choppy.

Flying on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We settled off at 30,000 feet for the three-hour flight to Salt Lake City, and flight attendants began the in-flight service.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The normal premium snacks offered to Comfort+ passengers were replaced with a uniform snack bag given to all in economy. The bag included Goldfish, Biscoff cookies, a bottle of water, and a sanitary wipe.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I headed to the back of the plane to see the aircraft's quirkiest feature, the lavatory with its own window. This feature isn't unique to the A220 but isn't commonly found on other jets.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The nickname affectionately given to the lavatory is the "loo with a view." True to the name, the view isn't too bad.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I also noticed that Delta had installed handwashing instructions as part of its new pandemic health and safety protocols.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The rest of the flight was peaceful as the cabin was incredibly quiet.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Our flight was quickly coming to an end after a few hours as we started down towards Salt Lake City. The oversized windows really helped with getting the best views of the city and surrounding mountains on the approach.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We went from rainy Houston to rainy Salt Lake City but the A220-300 was an absolute joy to fly on. I was so glad to see Delta keeping fan favorites like seat-back entertainment on the new jet since some airlines are moving away from that amenity.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-300. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I'll definitely be seeking out the aircraft in future travels.

Flying on Delta Air Lines during pandemic
Flying on Delta Air Lines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This New Private Jet Design Converts Every Seat Into a Spacious Bed

    It comes complete with in-flight entertainment, power outlets, tray tables, even its own drink cooler.

  • Brexiteer Nigel Farage steps down as leader of Reform UK

    Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Saturday he would step down as the leader of Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party he launched two years ago to campaign for what was commonly known as "no deal Brexit". Farage, who as leader of the eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) applied pressure on the government to hold the 2016 EU referendum, said the Brexit Party had helped the Conservatives "come to their senses" and chose Boris Johnson as their leader with a pro-Brexit agenda.

  • Carnival Is Climbing Too High Too Fast

    Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL) have climbed approximately 20% in the last month. That puts CCL stock within hailing distance of its pre-pandemic price. I understand that the market is forward thinking, but this seems to be an example of irrational exuberance. Source: Kokoulina / Shutterstock.com As of now, over 82 million Americans have received a Covid-19 vaccine. This is evidence, not just hope, but empirical evidence that the pandemic is much better. But still, CCL seems to be a stock that’s moved too high, too fast. In this article, I’ll explain why.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ships Are Still In Port My colleague Josh Enomoto pointed out that airline passenger volume was up to about 38% of pre-pandemic levels from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19. Undoubtedly, those numbers will look even better as they are compared to pandemic numbers in the coming months. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain However, airlines were operating, albeit in dribs and drabs, throughout the pandemic. Carnival is not going to be sailing for quite some time. In January, the company stated that the Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will not resume operations until November 2021. Overall, the cruise line will not be resuming operation until June of this year. And that isn’t all. Here are just three headlines on Cardinal’s investor relations website: Their Princess Cruises line extended its pause of cruises on Roundtrip Southampton sailings through Sept. 25. Princess Cruises also extended its pause of cruises to select Alaska, Canada & New England and Pacific Coastal sailings. The company Seabourn line announces cancellation of every 2021 Alaska/British Columbia voyages. This simply means it’s going to be quite some time before the cruise line sees smooth sailing from a revenue perspective. Waiting On Revenue In 2020, Carnival brought in about 5.6 billion in revenue. That was a year-over-year decline of more than 70%. However, that included a first quarter in which the company was operating under pre-pandemic conditions. When you look at the following four quarters, including the first quarter of 2021 that the company reported in January, the revenue picture is even worse. Not surprisingly Carnival announced it was raising $1 billion from a public offering. Investors took a brief pause, but then CCL stock began trading at nearly a 12-month high. And it’s also important to note that CCL stock was flat to slightly negative throughout much of 2019. And keep in mind that in 2019, the company had slightly more revenue than it delivered in 2018. It would be one thing if Carnival was a pre-revenue company. But they’re not. Yet investors are buying CCL stock as if it was. That’s not a formula for success, when it’s likely that the company won’t start delivering meaningful revenue before 2022. Wait For a Better Price For CCL Stock I’m not intending to bash Carnival. The Covid-19 pandemic hit cruise lines particularly hard. As I noted above, airlines at least had a trickle of revenue. The same was true of hotels. But cruise lines were literally banned from sailing. I believe the company is being transparent with investors. It’s not their fault, and to their benefit, that investors are getting excited about CCL stock. But that doesn’t make it a good investment at this time. The stock price is approximating where the company was, revenue-wise, prior to the pandemic. However, the cruise line won’t be sailing for months. On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for seven years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Carnival Is Climbing Too High Too Fast appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • I flew on United again during the pandemic and found it to be a leading contender for best US airline to fly in 2021 - here's why

    United isn't blocking middle seats but is making up for it with new safety protocols and bringing back sorely missed in-flight amenities.

  • United 777 plane that dropped engine parts was not due for fan blade inspection - NTSB

    A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Feb. 20 had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Friday. The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown 2,979 cycles before its last inspection in 2016. At the time of the incident, checks were required every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine failure in 2018.

  • Air France flight made emergency landing in Bulgaria over disruptive passenger

    The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummeling the cockpit's door, said Ivailo Angelov, an official at the National Investigation Agency. His aggressive behaviour prompted the flight's commander to seek an emergency landing in Sofia.

  • American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

    American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue. The possible issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding, it said. Boeing Co said it was aware of the American flight and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate.

  • Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic

    Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week has brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the city and its neighbors this weekend — and few of them are wearing masks. The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August — that event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from several hundred to tens or hundreds of thousands. “I’m grateful to be open for Bike Week, grateful that the city allowed the vendors and the full Bike Week thing,” said Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal as the 10-day event began Friday.

  • UFC 259 results: Amanda Nunes runs through Megan Anderson, retains featherweight title

    Amanda Nunes continues to show why she's widely regarded as the best female fighter of all time.

  • Golden Knights kicked out of San Jose hotel on game day after it goes bankrupt

    This NHL season has gone all-in on complete and utter weirdness.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will double its Full Self-Driving software's beta program. It comes amid news that Ford's Mustang Mach-E is eating into Tesla's US sales.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk used Twitter to announce an expansion of its beta testing program for its Full Self-Driving software.

  • Fizdale challenging Knox to improve his poor defense

    New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale hasn't been happy with Kevin Knox's defense but knows he has the tools to improve.

  • An extra-long three-row Land Rover Defender 130 is coming next year

    Land Rover will add a longer three-row variant to the Defender model range, the automaker has confirmed. The latest Landie will be known as the Defender 130, and it will join the regular four-door Defender 110 and two-door Defender 90 before the end of 2022. Although the 110 is already available with a third-row option, as we note in our full 2021 Defender review, it's small to the point of being nearly useless.

  • Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’

    Kyle Busch checks in after John Hunter Nemechek wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch Motorsports finishes in first and second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Porsche might return to Formula 1 if it switches to synthetic fuels

    The fact that Porsche might consider entering Formula 1 would obviously be of great interest among racing fans and fans of the marque. The Stuttgart company has reportedly been in talks with F1 officials about new engine rules. Porsche's been talking up synthetic fuels, also known as eFuels, a lot lately.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

    For decades, two lovestruck teenagers made good on a promise to their parents to never talk again. But one day, 51 years later, everything changed.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.