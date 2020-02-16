I flew first class on Delta from Orlando to New York and found it wasn't anywhere close to worth the extra cost

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

I flew on in first class on one of Delta Air Lines' newest narrow-body jets, the Airbus A321, from Florida to New York.

I was upgraded into the premium cabin thanks to my Silver Medallion status, which otherwise would've cost $159.

While the seat was comfortable and had good amenities, the lack of service due to the late hour of the flight made for an unmemorable flight.

On a recent flight from Orlando to New York, I got to experience Delta's domestic first-class product on one of its newest narrow-body aircraft, the Airbus A321.

Delta recently acquired more Airbus aircraft to complement its fleet and became the latest airline to fly the A321 when it took delivery of the type in 2016.

The A321s feature one of the largest first-class cabins found on Delta narrow-body aircraft with 20 seats spread across five rows. Due to the light passenger load of the flight, Delta was selling upgrades for as low as $159 and nearly all elite status holders were upgraded into the cabin from economy.

Here's what it's like to fly in first-class on the route.

My journey in Delta first class actually started out in economy. I was initially booked in coach for this flight but was upgraded into the cabin thanks to my Silver Medallion elite status on Delta.

Though it's normally tough for a lowly Silver Medallion member to get upgraded, the flight was on a Tuesday night and would likely be lightly loaded tourists. Case in point: there were 5 open first-class seats and 74 open economy seats when I got to the gate.

To my surprise, my upgrade cleared as soon as I checked in while paid upgrades were going for $159. After my experience, however, I didn't think it was worth the price tag.

Once boarding began, first-class passengers were among the first on the plane, sharing a boarding zone with Diamond Medallion members.

Our aircraft for the night would be N305DN - a Airbus A321 delivered from Airbus in 2016. The A321 is helping replace Delta's older Boeing 757s.

