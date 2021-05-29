I flew on JetBlue founder David Neeleman's new Breeze Airways for $39 and found it was cheap and friendly but surprisingly basic

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze Airways officially launched its first flight on Thursday from Tampa, Florida to Charleston, South Carolina.

It's the fifth airline from aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, who started JetBlue Airways, with a focus on hub-skipping leisure flights.

Fares are as low as $39 with 39 new routes starting between May 27 and July 29.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

David Neeleman has done it again.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze Airways made its long-awaited debut on Thursday, flying two of its 39 planned routes that will launch between May 27 and July 29.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, a serial aviation entrepreneur that was the man behind JetBlue Airways and Morris Air in the US, WestJet in Canada, and Azul Brazilian Airlines in Brazil, as well as a stint with TAP Air Portugal.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: How JetBlue's founder plans to offer low prices without a low-end experience on his newest airline, Breeze

Just in time for the summer travel season, consumers from the East Coast to as far as San Antonio, Texas will soon have Breeze as another option for air travel. Fares start at just $39 and routes are mostly leisure-focused, taking flyers while bypassing busy airline hubs.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares — but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

Convenience is a key selling point for the airline, in addition to its low fares. Flights are point-to-point and don't require routing through airport hubs.

The Breeze Airways route map. Breeze Airways

"Connecting flights," for example, isn't a phrase in Breeze's vocabulary, as part of the airline's strategy to be "seriously nice."

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I flew on the very first flight of Breeze Airways from Tampa, Florida to Charleston, South Carolina. Here's what it was like.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze chose Tampa, Florida as its main from which to start flights. A total of 10 routes are planned for the city to destinations like Charleston, South Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Story continues

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I arrived at the airport the night before Breeze's inaugural flight and caught a look at the airline's check-in counter. It was very bare-bones and the airline didn't have any check-in kiosks.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But that's all part of Breeze's tech-focused strategy to have flyers use its mobile application instead of relying on airline employees. It helps keep costs down by hiring fewer airport staff.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Breeze app itself is very intuitive but there were some glitches. Users, including myself, reported not being able to book flights or check-in via the app.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze doesn't have a phone number so flyers will have to text or message the airline, which also isn't yet available on the app. Clicking "support" will redirect flyers to the airline's mobile website.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But I was able to get my mobile boarding pass eventually and was all set to jet.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I arrived back at the airport the next morning for the first flight, Breeze Airways flight 1 with service from Tampa to Charleston, and went up to the counter to get a paper copy of the boarding pass.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze agents were "nice" and didn't charge the $3 fee to print a boarding pass but I assumed that was because this was the first flight. A boarding pass fee is common among ultra-low-cost carriers but very few actually charge the fee in practice.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And in a nice treat, Breeze had already been accepted into the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before the flight, Neeleman popped open a bottle of champagne and christened the aircraft. Breeze Airways was officially ready for takeoff.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boarding then began for the historic flight, with the airline boarding in zones. The Breeze app also doesn't interface with Apple Wallet or other digital wallets, so flyers can't yet save their boarding passes to their devices for easy access.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I walked onto the plane and was truly shocked at how basic it was. Breeze's aircraft are incredibly flashy on the outside, in perhaps the most colorful airline livery in the skies, but the interior was mostly devoid of color.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There was not a hint of blue on the plane except for the safety cards, flight attendant uniforms, and the Breeze placards on the beverage carts.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The seats were plush and comfortable, however, and that was the most important part.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Embraer E195 -which most JetBlue flyers will recognize since its smaller sibling, the E190, currently flies for the New York-based airline -is arranged in a 2-2 configuration.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's all aisles and window seats with no middle seats in sight.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The first five rows of the aircraft, as well as the exit row, feature between 34 and 39 inches of pitch, depending on the row. Breeze calls these seats "nicer" seats.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Standard seats on the E195 offer 31 inches of pitch. Breeze calls them "nice" seats.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

When booking a ticket, there are two choices: "nice" and "nicer." Nice fares only come with a ticket to ride and a personal item while a "Nicer" fare comes with a free extra legroom seat, one free checked bag, free carry-on bag, and priority boarding.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider via Breeze Airways

I was on a nice fare in a nice seat with 31 inches of pitch and it was quite comfortable with lots of cushioning. Seats also recline but there are no adjustable headrests.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

These seats, unfortunately, will not stay. New, slimmer seats will replace the comfortable and plush ones that we experienced on the inaugural flight.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once those seats installed, the Embraer E195's capacity will jump from 118 seats to 122 seats.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants warmly welcomed us aboard and they, too, had to be nice. Once again, Neeleman had billed this airline to be seriously nice and the cabin crew would play a large role in that.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

After all were settled, the boarding door was closed and we pushed back for an on-time departure. Tampa International Airport gave Breeze a water cannon salute to send the first flight off, and then it was on to Charleston.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Takeoff was smooth and we quickly turned north over Tampa Bay towards South Carolina. The flight time was only 57 minutes.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants came around with wooden baskets to start the in-flight meal service. On offer were Utz potato chips and Kind bars, as well as small bottles of water.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There was nothing overly exciting about the snacks. No local flair or blue chips, but anything is better than nothing, especially when the ticket is so cheap.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The complementary offering will only be temporary, however, and a buy-on-board program will be rolled out over the summer.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once the service ended, there was nothing else to keep a passenger entertained besides the view out of the window.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In-flight entertainment was supposed to be available through a streaming service, but it won't be ready until later in the summer.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The flight attendants and pilots, however, were spectacularly kind. They were the breath of fresh air on this airline.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before we knew it, we had touched down in Charleston, and a new airline was officially brought into the world.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All in all, flying Breeze was not anything truly special. The flight and cabin crew were impeccably nice but the rest was of the experience was average considering the lack of the tech that was promised.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's not much people can't put up with on a flight that's less than two hours for $39, even more so for a flight between, say, Tampa and Charleston that's only 57 minutes. But David Neeleman promised a "high-tech company that just happens to fly airplanes.," as well as extras like in-flight entertainment, and that's not what the first flyers received.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breeze's biggest issue, from a passenger perspective, may be the fact that it is still a work-in-progress. The app isn't all the way there, aircraft aren't fitted with the final seat products, and in-flight entertainment isn't available.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And repeat customers will ultimately notice. "The core component of a brand promise is consistency," industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider in a prior interview.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In its current state, I would absolutely pick Breeze over other ultra-low-cost carriers and even some full-service airlines if the price was right. Though, that might change if the airline's product changes for the worse.

The inaugural flight of David Neeleman's Breeze Airways. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider